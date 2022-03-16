CLARION — The season is over for the Union High boys basketball team.
The Scotties misfired on a potential tying 3-pointer late in overtime and eventually dropped a 52-45 decision to Elk County Catholic at Clarion University.
Union ends the season at 24-4.
“It was a great season and I’m proud of these guys. They played hard all the way to the end,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said.
The Crusaders (25-5) advance to meet Bishop Canevin, a 53-45 winner over Imani Christian, in the Final Four on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
Jordan Wasko drained a 3-pointer just prior to the buzzer to end the third quarter, lifting Elk County Catholic to a 34-32 margin going to the final frame. The Crusaders never trailed the rest of the way.
Matthew Stanley hit a field goal with 59 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the count at 41. Elk County Catholic held the ball for the final shot. The Crusaders got a bit sloppy with their possession and nearly turned it over to the Scotties.
Elk County Catholic launched a 15-footer at the buzzer that fell off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
“We stole the ball; we had it,” Stanley said. “They fell on it and they called timeout. We stopped them, though, and got it to overtime.”
Michael Jacobs netted the first points of overtime on a field goal for a 43-41 advantage. Matthew Stanley tied the game at 43 on a basket with 3:17 to go.
Wasko split a pair of foul shots for a 44-43 lead. Union turned it over on its next possession. The Scotties got a stop and had a chance to take the lead. But, Matthew Stanley was errant on a shot with 1:42 to go and the Crusaders collected the carom.
Charlie Breindl was fouled and buried both freebies for a 46-43 advantage. He was 15 of 17 from the free-throw line and Elk County Catholic was 20 of 24.
Breindl picked up his third foul on the other end and Mark Stanley eventually hit a field goal to cut the lead to 46-45 with 1:04 to go. It was the closest Union got the rest of the way.
Adam Straub connected on two foul shots with 23 seconds left for a 48-45 lead. The Scotties’ Peyton Lombardo had a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer, but he was off the mark. The ball went out of bounds and the Crusaders gained possession.
“They were jumping Matthew (Stanley),” Coach Stanley said. “I needed him to come of the dribble. It was a tough 3 because the guys were right there. He had it, but it was pressured and it was deep.”
Matthew Stanley committed his fifth and final foul on the other end with 6.6 seconds to go. The Scotties were a bit slow in getting a replacement on the floor for Matthew Stanley and Coach Stanley was hit with a technical foul.
“They didn’t tell me. They didn’t give me a time,” Coach Stanley said of the technical foul. “I’m standing there and they T’d me.
“The way it was going, they weren’t missing their free throws. I thought it was cause I was talking to them. He said it was because I didn’t get a guy to the table. The chances of them missing the two free throws were slim.”
Elk County County Catholic buried all four free throws to seal the win.
Union raced to an 18-8 lead after one quarter and 19-10 buffer in the early stages of the second stanza. But then the game flipped and Elk County Catholic held a 23-21 advantage at the half.
Matthew Stanley was knocked to the ground and out of the game early in the second quarter. He eventually came back in. The Scotties were just 7 of 10 at the foul line.
“Matthew got hit, split his eye open and he left the game,” Coach Stanley said. “We were up nine, but that changed the momentum.
“We couldn’t get to the line, they could. My point guard (Matthew Stanley) doesn’t shoot a free throw the whole game. He’s getting bumped, pushed, the whole game, and their guy shoots 17.”
Matthew Stanley led the Scotties with 19 points, his brother Mark Stanley added 12 and Lombardo tossed in 11.
Breindl bucketed 24 tallies for the Crusaders.
Union loses two players to graduation — Braxton Searcy and Nick Vitale.
“Senior leadership and how they were all year. You will always miss those guys,” Coach Stanley said. “Nick Vitale throughout the year was an awesome leader. He plays all of the sports. He enjoys competing.
“We have good core guys coming back. You never know what happens in a year. I know they will work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.