It’s been a challenging start to the basketball season for Union’s boys.
The Scotties have exceeded expectations, too. Thursday’s 63-11 win over Wilmington at the Neshannock Christmas Tournament pushed Union’s record to 6-0.
Under normal circumstances, that’s not hard to imagine for a team that returned nearly everyone from last year’s WPIAL Class 1A runner-up squad. Union, however, has done it with very little practice time compared to most.
The Scotties’ run to their first football state championship game appearance is the culprit. Union captured the program’s first WPIAL title on the gridiron since 1959 when it blanked top-seeded Bishop Canevin, 26-0. That presented a good “problem” for half of the basketball team’s roster as the football season extended into December for 11 hoopers and kept them out of the gym. Union won its next football game and reached the PIAA championship on Dec. 8.
Steelton-Highspire dashed the Scotties’ title hopes, but they didn’t let it affect them as they got to work on the hardwood the next day.
“We practiced the day after the championship game. Everyone was rusty, but we’ve been getting back in the groove the past couple of weeks,” Union’s Kaden Fisher said.
“It’s been a crazy transition,” Union’s Elijah Booker added. “We just went right into practice the next day. We keep working and we’re doing pretty well right now.”
Any rust hasn’t shown through in the win-loss column. Union beat Fairview, 52-43, with one full practice under its belt. And, it’s been on a run since then with wins over Blackhawk (67-64), Avonworth (63-54), Riverside (76-37) and Quaker Valley (59-46).
“The first day after the state title game, it wasn’t a mandatory practice, but everybody was there,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We didn’t really practice – we just shot around. Then, we practiced the next day and then got right into games.
“We upped our schedule this year and I was thinking, ‘Oh no.’ We had never been in this situation before with such a long football season,” he continued. “But, we’re 6-0. I never would have thought that. But, it’s not coaching and it’s not rocket science. It’s the kids. They are just winners. No matter what happens this season, I know they are going to play hard and give it their all.”
For Union, it was more than just a matter of getting used to shooting a basketball instead of throwing or catching a football. An outsider may not realize the difference between being in football shape and basketball shape.
“Basketball shape is nothing like football shape,” Booker said. “It’s crazy, because you’re always moving. In football, you get a little break. But, in basketball, you’re moving nonstop.”
“My legs are just starting to get there,” Union’s Braylon Thomas added. “We have to get back in the flow of things. Coach Stanley has been good with us, giving us shorter practices, while also getting us into basketball shape.”
The win over the Greyhounds (1-6) marked just three weeks since Union’s last football game. The Scotties feel like they’ve made big strides since.
“To realize it’s only been that recent is kind of crazy,” Union’s Matt Stanley said. “It’s coming back every day. The first day, we ran up and down the floor and we were kind of out of breath. Each day and each week, it just keeps getting better and better.”
“We’re all still out of shape,” Union’s Brennen Porter said. “In this last week, I think we’ve really started to come together, though.”
The Scotties have relied on their deep talent pool to keep fresh legs on the court.
“That’s great to have,” Matt Stanley said. “When we have open gym in the summer, everyone comes and everyone tries to work their hardest and push each other to make everyone else better. Football season was so long. Some of our bodies were still sore. The first couple of weeks, we were just kind of easing back into it, step by step, and some guys were able to step up. Eventually, we just kept improving and improving and got to a pretty good place.”
“Having a lot of good players on this team – we have 15, 16, 17 players that can play — is good so we don’t have to play a ton of minutes because we’re not all in shape yet,” Thomas added.
Union’s experience is key as well. The Scotties return nine of their top 10 players from last year’s squad that reached the PIAA quarterfinals and finished 24-4.
“We know what it takes,” Porter said. “We’ve all been playing together since we were little. We all have a bond together. We’re actually still missing one right now and he’s a key factor to our team.”
That missing piece is senior Mark Stanley. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery right after football season. Union hopes to get him back by the end of January.
“We’re taking it slow with him,” Coach Stanley said. “We know you can get beat at any time, but, if we’re going to make a run at this, we’re going to need him down the road. Hopefully, he heals up. He’s working at getting back. We miss him, but we’re deep.
“When we’re coming in with newer and fresher guys, they are pretty good, too. The starters know they can get a break and we will maintain and, even sometimes, expand the lead. For a coach, that’s a nice thing. And, they are unselfish. They all want to win. When you have that, it’s great. It’s nothing I have done. It’s built into them and it’s fun coaching them.”
