The Union High baseball team locked at least a share of the WPIAL Section 2-1A championship Saturday.
The Scotties breezed to a doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph in a pair of games played at Union. The Scotties won by 18-0 and 15-0 counts.
Rocco Galmarini paved the way for Union in the opener. He picked up the mound win, while notching two hits and two RBIs. He added a triple as well.
Galmarini (5-1) pitched all three innings, allowing two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
The first game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Union posted 12 hits. Mike Gunn and Brennen Porter both had two hits and a triple. Mark Stanley also had two hits.
The Scotties scored four runs in the first, 11 in the second and three in the third.
In the nightcap, Jalen Peace (3-2) hurled a perfect game with five strikeouts.
The second game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Union (9-0 section, 9-4 overall) notched 12 hits in the nightcap.
Mike Gunn had two hits, both of which were triples. He knocked in two runs as well.
Brennen Porter tallied two hits, including a triple.
Mark Stanley supplied two hits and two RBIs.
Matthew Stanley recorded two hits, including a triple and an inside-the-park home run. He knocked in four runs.
Grayson Blakley drove in two runs as well.
The Scotties plated 12 runs in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
Union travels to Springdale at 4 p.m. Monday. A win locks up the section championship outright for the Scotties.
Laurel 6-11,
Freedom 1-0
The Spartans swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader over the Bulldogs. The games were played at Laurel.
Hunter Kobialka and Tyler Shearer combined on the five-hitter for the Spartans in the opener.
Kobialka started and picked up the win. He allowed four hits and an earned run with three walks and eight strikeouts. Shearer worked the final two frames, giving up a hit and a walk with three strikeouts.
Laurel recorded six hits, led by Robert Kissick with two.
Laurel scored a run in the first, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Freedom scored its run in the fourth.
The Spartans took charge early in the nightcap and rolled to a five-inning win. Laurel was the visiting team in the second game.
Laurel scored three runs in each of the first two innings. The Spartans added a marker in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Laurel (5-7, 5-11) banged out 11 hits.
Hunter Kobialka and Luca Santini supplied three hits each. Connor Pontzloff and John Andre added two apiece.
Santini drove in three runs and Jacob McBride knocked in a pair.
Santini went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Spartans visit Aliquippa at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Wilmington 17,
Reynolds 1
The Greyhounds opened Saturday’s action with a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Raiders.
Tyler Mikulin swatted two home runs and plated five runs for Wilmington. Hunter Jones and Tristan Jones combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.
Wilmington held a 3-1 lead after three innings and pushed the lead to 9-1 in the fourth. The Greyhounds added eight more tallies in the fifth.
Rocky Serafino and Sam Mistretta recorded two hits and a pair of RBIs for Wilmington, Willie Moore drove in two runs.
Mercer 4,
Wilmington 0
The Greyhounds dropped a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home verdict to the Mustangs.
Rocky Serafino started and suffered the loss.
Wilmington (9-3, 10-4) will entertain Greenville at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
