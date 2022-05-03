New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.