Rocco Galmarini paved the way for a Union High baseball victory Monday.
Rocco Galmarini started and tossed a complete game to lead the Scotties to a 4-2 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Leechburg.
Galmarini (1-0) gave up five hits and no earned runs with no walks and seven strikeouts.
“We played much better than the first time out,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Rocco was changing speeds and keeping them off balance. Leechburg is a very good team.
“We knew it would be one of those games where a mistake here or there could lose it for you. We played much better defensively and pitched much better.”
The Scotties (1-0 section, 1-1 overall) delivered four hits, including two by Brennen Porter.
Union notched two runs in the first, one in the third and one in the sixth.
The Blue Devils tallied two runs in the sixth.
The Scotties travel to Leechburg at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
North Hills 11,
New Castle 1
The Red Hurricane fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 3-5A road verdict to the Indians.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
New Castle (0-1, 0-3), which collected five total hits, trailed 8-0 after five innings.
Dom Mrozek (0-1) started and suffered the loss. Mrozek worked three innings, giving up 10 hits and eight runs — all earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
New Castle scored its run in the sixth inning.
North Hills (1-0, 5-1) recorded three runs in the first, five in the third and three in the sixth.
The ‘Canes will host the Indians at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Flaherty Field.
Wilmington 12,
Reynolds 0
The Greyhounds erupted for nine runs in the first inning in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Raiders.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
The Greyhounds pounded out 11 hits.
Tyker Mikulin, Garrett Heller and Shane Book delivered two hits and two RBIs each for Wilmington. Hunter Jones added two hits for the winners.
Jones (1-0) started and tossed four innings to pick up the win. He gave up no hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Wilmington scored nine runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third.
The Greyhounds visit Sharpsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday to finish a suspended game from last week. The teams will resume with Wilmington holding an 8-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first with runners at first and third.
Laurel 10,
Northgate 0
The Section 2-2A game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Laurel (1-2, 1-3) plated two runs in the first, two in the second and six more in the sixth.
Softball
Riverside 4,
Shenango 2
One inning was enough to key the Lady Panthers to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Riverside (3-0, 4-0) broke a scoreless battle by scoring three runs in the third inning.
Shenango (1-1, 2-3) notched four total hits.
Kennedi Lynn went the distance in taking the loss. Lynn gave up five hits and four runs — one earned — with no walks and six strikeouts.
Shenango plated two markers in the fourth.
Riverside scored three runs in the third and one more in the sixth.
Central Valley 9,
Mohawk 7
Central Valley scored five runs in the sixth to rally for a Section 2-3A road win over Mohawk.
Mohawk led 5-4 going to the sixth inning.
Mohawk (0-1, 3-1) delivered 10 total hits.
Aricka Young notched three hits for Mohawk. Addy Moskal and Lydia Cole contributed two hits apiece for the hosts. Cole also drove in three runs, while Alivia Hare added a triple.
Gigi Cowher (2-1) started and tossed 5 2/3 innings in taking the loss. Cowher gave up 11 hits and nine runs — seven earned — with four walks and two strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, one in the second, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Central Valley (1-0, 2-1) plated two markers in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Mohawk will visit Ellwood City Lincoln at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Union 14,
Rochester 2
The Lady Scots broke the game open with an eight-run third inning en route to a Section 1-1A home decision over the Lady Rams.
Bella Cameron collected two hits for Union (2-0, 2-1), while Mia Preuhs and Tori May knocked in two runs each.
Piper Jendrysik (2-0) pitched five innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out six.
Union scored two runs in the first, two in the second, eight in the third and two in the fourth.
Rochester (0-2, 0-2) scored its runs in the first inning.
South Fayette 8,
New Castle 4
The Lady ‘Canes came up short in a Section 3-5A road loss to the Lady Lions.
New Castle (0-2, 1-3) collected six hits.
Olivia Hood drove in two runs for the Lady ‘Canes.
Morgan Piatt (1-3) went the distance and suffered the loss. Piatt allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.
New Castle scored one run in the first, two in the third and one more in the seventh.
South Fayette tallied a run in the first, one in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Union at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Neshannock 17,
Freedom 0
The Lady Lancers clubbed 13 total hits in a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after 2 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Addy Frye and Gabby Quinn posted three hits each for Neshannock (1-0, 2-0). Quinn added a triple and four RBIs, while Frye drove in a pair of runs.
Hunter Newman notched two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Lancers. Jadyn Malizia delivered two hits for the winners, Jaidon Nogay plated a pair of runs and Katherine Nativio collected a triple.
Frye (3-0) started and picked up the win. She worked two innings, allowing no hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Neshannock notched 11 runs in the first inning and six in the second.
The Lady Lancers return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel.
