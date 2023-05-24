WASHINGTON — Union High’s bid for a fifth straight berth in the WPIAL Class 1A baseball championship game came to an end Tuesday.
Fourth-seeded California broke a tie with three runs in the top of the seventh and held on for a 9-6 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round victory over the Scotties at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park.
“Our goal was to make it to our fifth championship game in a row and come back with a three-peat,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “But, all runs come to an end.
“It’s disheartening because we came out really flat. They punched us in the mouth in the first inning with three runs. Our guys battled. It was back and forth. Nobody really took control.”
Union won district gold in 2022 and 2021. There was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19. The Scotties lost in the WPIAL championship game in 2019 and 2018.
“We’ll take the day off Wednesday and regroup; we’ll come back Thursday and get back to work,” Sanders said. “These kids are battle tested. They’ve been -through it before.
“We’ll come back and compete. These guys won’t quit or lay down.”
Top-seeded Union (13-5) will play seventh-seeded Rochester (10-8) in the consolation game at Ross Memorial Park at a time and date to be determined. The winner locks up the third and final berth in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs out of the WPIAL.
The Trojans (14-7) advance to the WPIAL championship game and will square off against sixth-seeded Bishop Canevin either May 30 or May 31. The game will be played at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa. It’s California’s first trip to the WPIAL championship game since 2019.
Both teams played in the quarterfinals on Monday and were right back on the diamond a day later.
Union’s Anthony Roper pitched in the seventh. Roper allowed a Chase Cicchitto two-run ground-rule double in the frame. An RBI double pushed the margin to 9-6. Roper was relieved by Cam Taylor, who escaped any further damage.
“We were sitting right where we wanted to be,” Sanders said. “We made a couple of mental mistakes that cost us a couple of runs and that changes everything.
“They had great approaches. They were good. They executed their gameplan perfectly. Other than the first three innings, we played well.”
The Scotties’ Brennen Porter opened the seventh by walking on four pitches. Mark Stanley followed with a walk as well. Dayne Johnke struck out swinging. Dennen Bowen lined a shot back to the pitcher Dom Martini, who caught it. Martini whirled and threw to second to double off Porter to end the game.
Johnke started and picked up a no-decision.
Union fell behind 6-1 before rallying in the fifth. The Scotties scored four runs and sent 10 batters to the plate to cut the deficit to 6-5.
“We were just getting guys on base and playing our game,” Sanders said of the comeback. “California was doing the same thing we like to do. They were moving people and scoring. They did a great job against our pitchers.”
Union knotted the count with a run in the sixth.
The Trojans executed two double steals, with the second one coming in the fifth.
Roper (0-1) suffered the loss in relief. He worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs — two earned — with no walks and two strikeouts.
Martini picked up the victory in relief.
Union registered nine total hits, led by Rocco Galmarini with three and Roper with two. Stanley tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
California scored three runs in the first, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Union plated a marker in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
