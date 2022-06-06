A fourth deficit was too much to overcome for Union High’s baseball team.
The Scotties, who rallied three times to send Monday’s PIAA Class A first-round game against Clarion-Limestone into extra innings, saw their season end with an 8-5 setback at Neshannock in eight innings.
“We had opportunities early. Against a good team like that, you have to put a little pressure on them and execute and at least get one across,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “I am very proud of these guys, though. They didn’t quit and that’s the expectation we have for every one of them. We don’t quit until someone tells us we’re done.”
It was a frustrating afternoon for Union (12-5), which had no trouble getting runners in scoring position, but a lot of trouble bringing them home. The Scotties had at least one runner on third in each of the first four innings, but came away empty. Overall, they left 10 runners stranded.
“You have guys in scoring position, you have to find ways to move them and get them home,” Sanders said. “You have to put the pressure on the other team and make them make mistakes.”
Instead, Union felt the pressure from the Lions (12-6) and responded three different times. After Clarion-Limestone grabbed a 3-0 edge after three innings, the Scotties answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mark Stanley blasted a solo homer Grayson Blakley ripped a two-run single.
The Lions regained the lead, 4-3, in the top of the sixth, but Union knotted it in the bottom of the frame. Mike Gunn doubled, Stanley was walked and Brennen Porter singled to load the bases. Gunn came home when Dayne Johnke was hit by a pitch.
The Lions went ahead, 5-4, in the top of the seventh when they plated a run on an error. Union matched it in the bottom of the seventh with an unearned run. Blakely was hit by a pitch and Tyler Staub laid down a bunt. The throw to first was off the mark and Blakley scored to tie the contest.
Clarion-Limestone added three runs in the top of the eighth. The Lions got their first on a similar errant throw off a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk, Bryson Huwar blasted a two-run double for an 8-5 advantage.
“There were a couple times I thought we had it, but we let it slip a little there,” Lions coach Todd Smith said. “They are a scary team. They didn’t win the WPIAL for nothing. They are a really good baseball team and I never felt comfortable because I know what they can do. I am just proud of our guys for not giving up.”
The Scotties failed to answer this time, though. They went down in order in the bottom of the eighth to end a successful four-year run.
“There were some tears shed,” Sanders said. “This group had two gold (WPIAL) medals, a silver (WPIAL) medal and a COVID year, which we had a legit shot that year to do some good things as well.”
Gunn and Blakley led Union with two hits apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.