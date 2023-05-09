The Union High baseball team captured an outright championship Monday.
The Scotties rolled to a 13-0 WPIAL Section 2-1A road win over Springdale to claim the section title outright.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
“We always have a goal of winning the section title,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “The second goal is to compete for the WPIAL title.”
The Scotties (10-0, 10-4) posted 13 total hits.
Dennen Bowen registered three hits for Union, while Rocco Galmarini added two hits, including a triple and two RBIs.
Mike Gunn tallied two hits and two RBIs for the winners and Grayson Blakley contributed two hits.
Dayne Johnke (3-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Johnke gave up one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
Union scored six runs in the first, four in the third and three in fourth.
The Scotties host Springdale (3-7, 4-9) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Riverside 10,
Mohawk 2
The Panthers locked up the Section 1-3A championship outright with a road win over the Warriors.
Mohawk (7-3, 12-4) managed just four hits in the loss.
Jacob Werner started and took the loss. Werner surrendered eight hits and seven runs — five earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
Riverside (11-0, 16-0) recorded two runs in the second, four in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Mohawk plated two runs in the fifth.
Neshannock 7,
Quaker Valley 4
The Lancers knocked off the visiting Quakers in a Section 1-3A matchup.
Neshannock (7-4, 13-4) clinched a playoff spot for the 30th time in the program’s history and 10th consecutive season.
The Lancers posted seven hits, led by Jack Glies with three.
Dom Cubellis, Nate Rynd and Grant Melder plated two runs each for Neshannock.
Andrew Frye (4-0) started and captured the win. Frye gave up seven hits and three earned runs, with four walks and six strikeouts.
Neshannock notched a run in the first, four in the second and two in the sixth.
Quaker Valley (4-7, 5-9) scored three runs in the third.
Laurel 18,
Aliquippa 4
The Spartans scored six runs in the third inning to break the game open and capture a Section 2-2A road win over the Quips.
Laurel (6-7, 6-11) banged out 11 hits in the win.
Jacob McBride posted three hits and four RBIs for the Spartans, while Hunter Kobialka and Ryan Telesz tallied two hits each.
Luca Santini drove in four runs for Laurel and Matthew Shaffer added a pair.
Robert Kissick went the distance to pick up the win. Kissick gave up four hits and four runs — one earned — with five walks and six strikeouts.
There were nine errors in the game, five of which made by Aliquippa.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Laurel scored four runs in the first, three in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth.
Aliquippa (0-13, 0-14) scored three markers in the first and one more in the third.
The Spartans host Aliquippa at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the season finale.
New Castle 5,
Moon 4
A four-run inning propelled the Red Hurricane to a Section 3-5A road win over the Tigers.
New Castle (2-8, 4-9) delivered five hits.
The ‘Canes loaded the bases in the third inning, trailing 3-0. Malik Jefferson put down a sacrifice bunt attempt to third. The throw across the diamond sailed over the first baseman’s head and down the line, scoring all three runs.
Jaden Kirkwood then drove in Jefferson with a base hit for a 4-3 lead.
Dominic Mrozek (2-3) picked up the win in relief. Mrozek tossed four innings, giving up one hit and no runs with four walks and four strikeouts.
‘Canes catcher Nick Rodgers threw out two runners attempting to steal, in the second and fifth innings. Both were for the second out of the inning.
New Castle collected four runs in the third and one in the sixth.
Moon tallied three runs in the first and one more in the third.
The ‘Canes will host Laurel at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Shenango 4,
Ellwood City 3
The host Wildcats edged the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A contest.
Shenango broke a 3-3 tie with a marker in the third.
Sam Patton posted two hits for Shenango (6-4, 9-7) and Grayson Hooks drove in two runs.
Braden Zeigler picked up the pitching win, tossing three innings. Zach Herb pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Shenango scored three runs in the first and one more in the third.
Ellwood City notched solo tallies in each of the first three innings.
The Wildcats visit Ellwood City (1-8, 4-12) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Union 16,
South Side Beaver 1
Olivia Benedict paced the Lady Scots to a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Rams.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Benedict belted two home runs and finished with three hits and four RBIs.
Addie Nogay and Olivia Williams notched two hits and three RBIs apiece for Union (12-0, 14-2).
Allie Ross and Mia Preuhs swatted one home run each.
Piper Jendrysik pitched three innings to earn the win. She gave up one hit with one strikeout.
Preuhs pitched one inning, allowing no hits with two strikeouts.
Union will visit Belle Vernon at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Laurel 10,
Shenango 0
The Lady Spartans put the game away with a six-run fourth inning in a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Laurel (9-2, 12-2) slugged 12 total hits. Addie Deal, Grace Kissick, Abbie Miles, Grace Zeppelin and Hayden Seiffert supplied two hits each for the Lady Spartans.
Deal, Autumn Boyd, Kissick and Georgia Jellyman drove in two runs each for Laurel.
Kissick clubbed a home run.
Boyd picked up the win, going the distance and giving up three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Kennedi Lynn suffered the loss. She allowed 11 hits in four innings, with eight runs — six earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Laurel posted two runs in the first, six in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Shenango (5-6, 5-8) welcomes Freedom at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Laurel travels to Riverside at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
New Castle 9,
Moniteau 7
The Lady ‘Canes hung on for a nonsection road win over the Lady Warriors.
Morgan Piatt (5-11) started and picked up the win. Piatt pitched five innings, giving up one hit and two runs — none earned — with three walks and nine strikeouts. She now has 100 strikeouts on the year.
The Lady ‘Canes (5-11) collected 11 total hits led by Tamiyah Kimmel with three.
Neena Flora and Jenalyn Nero notched two hits each for new Castle.
New Castle scored seven runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth.
Moniteau plated a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Western Beaver at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
