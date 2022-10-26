HARMONY — The Union High volleyball team made short work of Chartiers-Houston on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Scots swept Chartiers-Houston in the first round of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at Seneca Valley Senior High School, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, to advance to the quarterfinals.
“We were hoping to come in and play our game,” Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. “We had a lot of errors in the first two sets but then to come out in the third one and really shake off the nerves and take care of business, it gives us a little confidence headed into Thursday.”
Union’s Elise Booker was able to make nine kills in the first set to keep the 13th-seeded Chartiers-Houston at bay. Booker led the Lady Scots (17-0) with 20 kills and 28 digs in the game.
“She’s a fantastic player. She’s been a starter for us for her whole four-year career as a varsity athlete with good reason,” Benincase said of Booker. “We do rely a lot on Elise but we have a lot of other good hitters too.”
The pace of the second set was consistent with the first. Union’s serving seemed out of sorts for the first two games.
“We’re going to work on that (Wednesday),” Benincase said of serving. “I assure them if any of them are reading this, good luck. That’s one of our biggest missions is we’ve got to make other teams earn their own points because if we keep erroring in service, in particular, it’s going to be an even farther uphill battle in the days and weeks to come.”
In the third set with Union leading, 13-8, Allison Ross gave Union some breathing room and consistent serving.
“Serving is very stressful and I’ve been working on jump serving a lot at practice and I decided to since we had a little bit of wiggle room to try new things that I would. It ended up working and it was very successful. I’m going to keep doing that in games coming forth and I’m glad I had the opportunity to do that tonight,” Ross said. “A lot of the time serving errors are from nerves and it is a nerve-racking game. I think that now that we’ve made it past this round, we’re moving onto the next part, we know what we have to work on. I think we’ll be good from here on out.”
Ross served seven consecutive times before ending her momentum with a score of 20-9.
“Allie Ross has been working on that jump serve for the whole season,” Benincase said. “For her to have the confidence to do it in a game and then to see how much it can workout in our favor — I just hope she realizes the impact she had on tonight.”
Ella Casalandra supplied 17 assists while Sydney Wrona had 16 digs for Union. Kelly Cleaver provided four blocks, five kills and nine digs for the Lady Scots.
Union will face off against fifth-seeded Bishop Canevin on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
