The Neshannock High softball team started bringing in runs during the second inning but Shenango was able to stay alive and avoid a mercy rule.
The Lady Lancers defeated Shenango, 12-3, in a WPIAL Section 4-2A game on Friday.
“I think it was good for the girls to see more balls put in play,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “To see what we have on defense, see what options we have, if we need to make any changes; move some kids around. My concern, if we have constant strikeouts, my concern is maybe they fall asleep in the field so I think today was a good challenge for them to keep them on their toes. Kudos to Shenango, I thought they did a much better job hitting Abigale (Measel) because we pitched her against them on Saturday. I’m just glad we pulled it out and we’re going to keep moving along.”
Measel (4-0) earned the victory. She went the distance, relinquishing eight hits, three runs — two earned — with two walks and 16 strikeouts.
“Definitely wasn’t my best. But we’re going to get better every day,” Measel said. “Last time it was only two innings so it wasn’t seven but definitely an adjustment I’d make for the next game.”
“I thought she did a nice job,” Lash said of Measel. “She wasn’t as consistent as normal but that’s something we’ll work on. She did what we needed her to do.”
The Lady Lancers outhit Shenango, 13-8.
“It was a great day, the weather was amazing and our bats are alive,” Shenango coach Lucia Fee said. “We put the bat on the ball and that’s all we can ask for and they have to make the plays. From our last game we played, we were alive, too. Our defense and our bats are coming all together and that’s the whole game. Everything is falling in place and we are getting better and better each game. That’s all we can ask for is to improve.”
Malayna Joseph took the loss. She pitched two innings and surrendered six hits, seven runs — six earned — and had two walks.
Hunter Newman hit a triple in the fourth inning and Aaralyn Nogay had two RBIs. Neshannock’s Addy Frye belted two solo home runs in the second and fourth inning and had three RBIs.
“She’s just great,” Lash said of Frye. “When she’s patient I know that she’s going to put a great bat on the ball.”
Neshannock knocked in one run in the first inning, six in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
The Lady Wildcats plated all three of their runs in the fifth inning.
NESHANNOCK 8, MOHAWK 2
The Lady Lancers resumed a suspended game against the Lady Warriors prior to playing Shenango. Three innings remained in the game that was continued.
Neshannock defeated Mohawk in the WPIAL Section 4-2A game.
The Lady Lancers outhit Mohawk, 6-3. Mohawk had three errors while Neshannock had one.
“It’s just a continuing habit for us...errors,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “They jumped on us right there in the top of the sixth and we just never recovered. It should’ve been a 3-2 game, 4-2 game instead of an 8-2 game. Just errors, we got to clean it up.”
Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay had a triple and three RBIs.
Addy Frye picked up the win. She went the distance, relinquishing three hits, two runs — both earned — and struck out 15 batters.
Gigi Cowher took the loss. She went the distance and gave up six hits, eight runs — four earned — with four walks and five strikeouts.
The Lady Lancers plated one run in the second inning, on in the third, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Mohawk grabbed its two tallies in the seventh inning.
