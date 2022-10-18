Ryanne Tyler and Carrie Gierlach led the way for women’s bowlers in area leagues with a high series that topped 600.
•Ryanne Tyler scored a 662 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed Bowling League.
Tyler rolled the league’s top game of 245. She owns the high average of 208 as well.
Nick Kreitzer bowled the men’s high game of 244. Joe Thomas recorded the men’s high series of 672. Thomas also boasts the high average as well with a 197.
Hometown Pharmacy leads the team standings with a 35-7 record.
•Carrie Gierlach garnered a 650 series in the Sugar-N-Spice Bowling League.
Gierlach rolled games of 204, 200 and the league’s top effort of 246.
Gierlach owns the high average with a 191.
Captain & Red Cats paces the team standings with a 30-12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.