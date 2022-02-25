Two wrestlers from New Castle have made history for the program. Alexia Fisher and Kaylee Flowers became qualifiers for two state championships.
Fisher will be competing the 112 weight division for the Red Hurricane. She is 9-6.
Fisher will go to Harrisburg and compete in the PA. Girls High School State Championship at Central Dauphin School District on March 13.
“Alexia, she’s come a long way and surprising me lately with the knowledge she’s been gaining and the moves she’s perfected from last year,” New Castle coach Sam Constant said. “She’s killing the division, second in our area and third in the region we’re looking to take a place seating.”
Flowers will be competing in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships Tournament in Johnstown on March 13.
Although Flowers is competing under the New Castle banner she is an independent junior high wrestler from Union. In November, the New Castle Area School Board approved a co-operative agreement with the Union Area School District allowing Union students to participate in the district’s wrestling program.
“We got it approved, I think we got the email in January, for next season so Kaylee wrestled independent all year long,” Constant said. “Hopefully, though, next year now that we have all the paper work we get to draw kids from Union coming over.”
Flowers’ is 15-6 overall.
“I would have to say Kaylee is our youngest girl, she’s competing for the PJW tournament girls division. She’ll place first. There’s nobody in her bracket which automatically qualifies her,” Constant said. “She’s a great kid on and off the mat; very talented, lots of skill, lots of technique, been looking forward to watch her wrestle.”
Both state championships are not currently recognized by the WPIAL.
