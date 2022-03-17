And then there were two.
Twelve total Lawrence County basketball teams, including 11 from the WPIAL, qualified for the district playoffs this season. That list is down to just two squads now competing in the PIAA semifinals.
The New Castle High boys (Class 5A) and Neshannock girls (Class 2A) will take the court Friday night and attempt to reach the PIAA championship game. A win will send the semifinal winners on to Hershey on March 25. NEW CASTLE VS. GATEWAY, BOYS
This is a Class 5A matchup that will be played at 7 p.m. at Norwin.
The Red Hurricane (26-2) is the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL and reached the semifinals with a 43-35 win over Penn Hills. This is just the third time in coach Ralph Blundo’s 12-year tenure New Castle has reached the state semifinals, splitting the semifinal matchups.
The last time the ‘Canes won in the state semifinals was in the 2013-2014 season, a 58-54 decision over Abington. New Castle went on to claim its lone state championship that season.
The ‘Canes knocked off the Gators (18-6), 72-62, in the WPIAL semifinals. Gateway is the No. 4 seed out of the WPIAL. The Gators stunned WPIAL champ and previously unbeaten Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals, 55-52.
Michael Wells leads New Castle in scoring at 22.4 points a game (627 total tallies), while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.1 (395 total markers). Wells has 1,885 career markers and Boice has 1,050.
The winner moves on to the state championship and meets the survivor of the Chester-Imhotep Charter tilt at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
NESHANNOCK VS. BELLWOOD ANTIS, GIRLS
This is a Class 2A contest and will be held at 7 p.m. at Armstrong.
Neshannock (27-2) moved on with a 51-17 victory over Shenango. The Lady Lancers are the No. 1 seed out of the WPIAL. Bellwood Antis is the third-place representative out of District 6.
Mairan Haggerty paces Neshannock in scoring at 17.1 points a game, while Megan Pallerino chips in 12.2 points per game. Neleh Nogay tosses in 11.5 points a contest.
The survivor advances to face the the winner of the Mount Carmel-Southern Columbia clash at noon March 25 at Hershey’s GIANT Center. Mount Carmel knocked off the Lady Lancers last year in the state championship game, 54-43.
