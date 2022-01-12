Cheer teams from around the state will head to Hershey for the PIAA championships Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.
Two of the top contenders for the PIAA 2A division come from Lawrence County.
The Laurel High cheer squad along with their Neshannock counterparts will try to claim gold.
The Lady Spartans won their second WPIAL 2A Competitive Spirit team crown in Greensburg. This marks the second time in three years they took home the crown.
“We’ve improved every year I’ve been coaching now,” Lady Spartans coach Jenn Horodyski said. “I don’t know that I would call that a dynasty but we want to be known for a tradition of excellence.”
Laurel won the competition with a score of 83.5 points, the highest total for Laurel in the school’s history.
COVID and some point deductions ruined Laurel’s chances of a trip to the PIAA championship last year.
“It was different last year because of COVID; I think that threw them off a little bit,” Horodyski said.”We didn’t have a normal competition all year last year for COVID and just performed for judges. That’s not cheerleading.”
Horodyski commented that they look to make some changes at state, but nothing major in hopes of avoiding another point deduction.
“We call this upgrade season; what we do is we decide three or four things to change in our routine to give us a little more difficulty,” Horodyski said. “We don’t want to change a lot because we want to be comfortable on the mat.
“Any time you add a spin, release, go from a prep level to extended level, those are all increases in the difficulty score. We won’t put it on the mat unless it’s a ten out of ten consistency.”
Members of the Lady Spartans are: Makenzie Landolfi, Claire Daughtery, Alayah Kingsley, Moriah McBride, Kyra Geiger, Kaelynn Kennedy, Amber Medved, Seneca Bailey, Madison Michaels, Maggie McKnight, Lilly McKay, Talia Cartwright, Ainsley Stewart, Kamryn McVay, Emma Altman, Makenzie Maine, Madison Burgess, Kayla Carlson, Natalie Viggiano, Brooklyn Kennedy, Chloe Buchowski, Marlee Guthrie, Kali Hamilla and Emmy Tinstman.
Neshannock claimed fourth place at the WPIAL competition with a score of 71 points and will compete with Laurel at the GIANT Center.
“I’m actually very honored to be up against another Lawrence County team,” Lady Lancers coach Colleen Daughtry said. “I’m extremely proud two Lawrence County teams made it to the state championships and I think it’s great for our community.”
The Lady Lancers made history this year by punching their ticket to state two years in a row. Neshannock has 11 seniors competing this year.
“I plan on working on the little things that did happen at the competition,” Daughtry said. “It’s very difficult to learn a new skill and to master it. Cheer takes a lot of time and energy to master these skills.
“I do plan on some minor changes but nothing major.”
Members of the Lady Lancers are: Raygan Quimby, Abbey Meiter, Natalie Morrone, Leigha Quinn, Skylar Vansovich, Ang Russo, Mia Hasson, Autumn Hendry, Tori Cain, Alaina Gennock, Gianna Canciello, Ella Kosior, Alayna Decarbo, Alexandra Kwait, Ally Blundo, Kat Venasco, Mia Schaible, Elena Noga, Ella Stroia, Ava DeVincentis, Aubrey Donaldson, Carmella Bautti and Marlie Ioanilli.
