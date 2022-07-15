Twelve Lawrence County girls are under consideration for top honor

Lawrence County had quite a collective of standout athletes for girls high school sports in the 2021-2022 season.
Twelve individuals were selected as candidates for their efforts. Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for a nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
The following are the girls candidates for the girls Lawrence County Athlete of the Year in alphabetical order:
Tori Atkins
Atkins had a standout freshman year playing volleyball, basketball and track and field.
In basketball, Atkins played 24 games for the Lady Spartans and finished with 69 points and nine 3-pointers. Laurel’s basketball season ended after falling to North Catholic, 61-33, in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
Atkins was a standout on the track. She placed first in the 100 (13.0), 200 (25.79), 400 (58.33) and was part of the 1600 relay team that placed first with a time of 4:22.95 at the Tri-County Championship and shared the track and overall MVP honors. At the WPIAL 2A championship meet, Atkins won two golds in the 400 and 200 dashes. In the 400, she ran 57.34, breaking her own school record in the process, then came back to win the 200 (26.63).
At the state meet, the freshman claimed third place in the 400 in 57.41 and finished fifth in the 200 in 25.81.
Emma Callahan
Callahan had a stellar year for Shenango’s track and field team
Callahan committed to the University of Iowa for shot put as one of the top throwers in the country.
At the Tri-County Championship, Callahan helped Shenango capture gold in the team race. She won the shot put (50-7), discus (130-9) and javelin (111-1) events to take girls field MVP honors.
At the WPIAL Class 2A championship meet, Callahan grabbed gold in the shot put and discus events. She broke the WPIAL girls shot put record with a throw of 50-08, breaking the old 2006 mark of 49-06.50. In the discuss, she threw 127-00 to win.
At the state meet, Callahan won the shot put and tied a state record with a distance of 50-10.75 Callahan also claimed silver in the discus with a throw of 137-0.
Kelly Cleaver
Cleaver transferred from Shenango to Union for her sophomore year to compete under the blue and gray banner in volleyball and basketball.
Cleaver didn’t need 3-pointers to lead the Lady Scots basketball team in points. Cleaver played 25 games and scored 337 points (13.5 points per game) and was 62.9 percent from the free-throw line.
The sophomore forward was named to the WPIAL Section 1-1A all-star team. The Lady Scots reached the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals before their season ended in the state quarterfinals after losing to Portage, 32-27, in overtime.
Mairan Haggerty
Haggerty competed in volleyball and basketball for Neshannock.
She had a standout season on the hardwood and helped lead the Lady Lancers to WPIAL and PIAA championships. Haggerty led the Lady Lancers in scoring at 17.1 points per game. She added 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per outing.
Haggerty helped Neshanonck defend its 2021 WPIAL Class 2A basketball title and capture the program’s first state championship.
She led Neshannock in the WPIAL Class 2A championship with 14 points and 10 rebounds to defeat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 55-31. Haggerty scored a team-high 23 points in the state title game against Southern Columbia.
Haggerty was named to the Section 1-2A all-star first team and was co-MVP with teammate Neleh Nogay.
Natalie Lape
Mohawk’s Lape started off the 2021-22 season strong in cross country. She also competed in basketball and track and field for Mohawk.
Lape helped the Mohawk cross country team capture the WPAL Section 1-1A crown. In the WPIAL Class 1A championship meet at California University of Pennsylvania’s Rodman Park, Lape finished 21st with a time of 22:54.6 to help the team home silver in the team standings. Lape ran 20:43.8 in the state meet and finished 20th overall as the team again earned silver in the team standings.
Lape had 134 total points this season on the hardwood, averaging 6.3 points a game with a 82.9 percentage from the free-throw line. The Lady Warriors basketball season ended in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals with a 38-37 loss to Avonworth.
Lape shared honors of girls track MVP and overall MVP at the Tri-County Championship meet. Lape was first in the 800 (2:24.81), 1600 (5:26.11) and 3200 (12:30.28) runs and ran a leg on the winning 3200 relay (10:23.51).
Lape grabbed silver in the 1600 with a personal-best of 5:14.32 in the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championship meet. She was also second in the 800 with a time of 2:25.16.
She placed 12th at the state meet in the 1600 in 5:14.91. She went on the next day to place 14th in the 800 in 2:23.30, a personal best, and broke the Mohawk school record by almost a second-and-a-half.
Lindsey Martineau
Martineau played soccer and competed in track and field for Wilmington.
Martineau helped the Lady Greyhounds share a District 10, Region 1-1A championship with Mercer after the teams finished with identical 7-1 league marks. Martineau was named District 10, Region 1-1A All-Stars first team for her efforts as a goal-scoring machine. Wilmington fell in the district semifinals and finished with a 13-4 record.
At the District 10, Class 2A track championships, Martineau grabbed gold in the 100 hurdles (15.20) and silver in the 300 hurdles (47.31).
Martineau helped the team continue its 72-meet winning streak and captured the Region I championship for a 10th straight year. It also marked the team’s 76th consecutive win for dual meets.
At the state meet, she qualified for the finals in both hurdles events, finishing fourth in the 100 (15.34) and fifth in the 300s (46.93).
Martineau is signed to Robert Morris University’s track and field team.
Hunter Newman
Newman was a stellar athlete in basketball and softball for Neshannock.
A junior, Newman helped the Lady Lancers win a second straight WPIAL Class 2A championship on the hardwood. She was also a key player for Neshannock in its victory over Southern Columbia.
Newman posted 58 points in 29 games on the court.
The accolades didn’t stop for Newman with basketball. She was instrumental in the middle of the lineup for the Neshannock softball team.
The Lady Lancers claimed the section title then beat Frazier, 9-1, to win the WPIAL Class 2A championship with Newman batting in two runs.
While the undefeated streak of the Lady Lancers continued. so did their journey to state gold. The Lady Lancers defeated Conwell-Egan Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A championship, 4-1, to end a decade-long state gold drought for the program. Newman posted one RBI in the championship game.
Newman had a county-best .648 batting average, 35 RBIs, 32 runs scored, 46 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 13 stolen bases.
Newman was one of six Lady Lancers to win golf on both the softball and basketball teams.
Newman was named Lawrence County softball co-MVPs with teammate Addy Frye.
Aaralyn Nogay
Neshannock’s Nogay competed in volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball.
In volleyball, Nogay had a 98-percent setting average with 12 kills and seven aces as the Lady Lancers claimed the Midwestern Athletic Conference small-school championship going 12-1. She was a WPIAL Section 1-2A volleyball all-star first teamer and notched 43 aces, 52 kills, 37 digs and 34 blocks.
The junior returned to the Lady Lancers as a guard on the basketball team, chipping in 179 points (6.4 points per game) and 36 3-pointers. She helped Neshannock beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game to claim back-to-back titles. In the state title game, Nogay netted two 3-pointers and had a total of 12 points in the win over Southern Columbia
Nogay’s accolades didn’t stop with volleyball and basketball. She played shortstop for the softball team and was second in the batting lineup.
The Lady Lancers claimed the WPIAL Section 4-2A title before beating Frazier, 9-1, in the WPIAL championship. Neshannock won the state title with a 4-1 win over Conwell-Egan Catholic.
Nogay missed the first softball WPIAL playoff game of the season to place fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-11.50 at the WPIAL championship to qualify for the state meet. She placed 14th at the state meet with a leap of 35-3 1/2.
Nogay ended the softball season with a batting average of .531, 35 RBIs, 47 runs, 43 hits, six doubles, six triples, one home run and 28 stolen bases.
Neleh Nogay
Nogay ended her senior year of athletics at Neshannock on more than one high note. Nogay competed in basketball, track and field and softball for Neshannock.
She was instrumental in defending the WPIAL Class 2A title and becoming the back-to-back champions. The Lady Lancers defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 55-31, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game before beating Southern Columbia, 62-56, in the PIAA championship game. In the state title game, Nogay dished out seven assists and had three steals.
She finished her basketball career over 1,302 career points, the 16th most in Lawrence County history among girls players. Nogay averaged 10.5 points her senior season and was named to the Class 2A Sports Writers Pennsylvania All-State Girls Basketball Team first team. She was a Section 1-2A first team all-star and co-MVP along with teammate Mairan Haggerty.
Nogay continued gathering hardware as the spring sports season began.
She missed the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A softball playoffs while competing at the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championship meet where she took third in the 200 (26.52) and fifth in the 100 (13.19).
Nogay helped the undefeated Neshannock softball team claim the WPIAL Section 4-2A, WPIAL Class 2A championship and PIAA Class 2A championships.
The Neshannock center fielder ended her senior season on the diamond with 15 RBIs, 36 runs, 31 hits, six doubles, two triples, one home run, 33 stolen bases and a batting average of .484.
Nogay committed to Fordham University to continue playing softball.
Maria Owens
Owens was a standout athlete on New Castle’s track and field team and she has the medals to prove it.
In 2022, Owens set a school record in the triple jump (38-1) in a meet against Beaver on April 5.
Owens continued her success at the Midwestern Athletic Conference track and field meet in late April. Owens won in the long, triple and high jumps to claim girls field MVP honors.
In May, the standout jumper grabbed WPIAL Class 3A gold again in the long jump at 17-7. Owens also took silver in the triple jump with an effort of 37-3 and placed fourth in the high jump.
Owens started out her trip to the PIAA Class 3A track and field championship meet with a 17th placing in the triple jump event (36-06.25). The next day, Owens grabbed a fourth-place medal in the high jump.
Owens wrapped up her high school track and field career later in the day by winning the state championship after a leap of 18-10.25. The distance not only won Owens the gold, but it broke the school record.
Owens ranked as one of the top 10 competitors for the long jump event in Pennsylvania and will be taking her talents to the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s track and field team.
Mia Preuhs
Mie Preuhs has a promising future for Union on the basketball court and inside the pitcher’s circle.
Preuhs was part of history for the Union girls basketball team, which finished its season 22-3 after bowing out in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals. She played 14 games and scored 28 points.
She was instrumental for the Union softball team in helping it in capture the first WPIAL Class 1A championship in the program’s history.
The freshman pitcher went the distance and surrendered four hits, two runs — both earned — while striking out eight batters and walking four to earn the victory in the circle against West Greene in the title game.
For the year, she had record of 14-2 in the circle. She pitched 96 1/3 innings and saved nine games.
Preuhs gave up 57 hits, 38 runs — 24 earned — with 43 walks and 193 strikeouts.
Preuhs had a batting average of .524, 29 RBIs, 35 runs, 17 doubles, one triple and four home runs.
Kylee Rubin
Rubin was a standout athlete for Shenango in volleyball and basketball.
Rubin was named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) Class 2A All-State volleyball team. Rubin amassed 281 kills, 110 points, 51 aces, 99 digs and 21 blocks in the season.
She was the leading scorer for the Shenango girls basketball team and scored 315 points. She averaged a double-double of 12.11 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while setting school single-season records for rebounds (303) and blocks (72).
She was named to the WPIAL Section 1-2A all-stars first team. Shenango’s season ended in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal loss to Neshannock.
