Lawrence County had quite a collective of standout athletes for girls high school sports in the 2021-2022 season.
Twelve individuals were selected as candidates for their efforts. Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for a nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
The following are the girls candidates for the girls Lawrence County Athlete of the Year in alphabetical order:
Regan Atkins
Atkins competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field for Laurel High. The senior helped lead the volleyball team to the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before falling to South Park.
Atkins was a go-to player on the hardwood for the Lady Spartans. She returned after missing her junior season due to an ACL injury and was instrumental in helping her team reach the WPIAL Class 3A championship.
Laurel took WPIAL silver after losing to Avonworth, 48-40. Atkins broke 1,000 career points, producing a total of 473 points in her senior season and shot 78.4 percent from the free-throw line.
In the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs, Atkins posted a career-high of 34 points and netted seven 3-pointers, which tied the school record for most 3s in a single game. She shares the record with Faith Gibson.
At the WPIAL Class 2A individual track and field championship, Atkins picked up bronze in the javelin event with a toss of 119-2. She went on to take fifth in javelin at the PIAA 2A championship with a throw of 139-9.
This was Atkins’ first year competing in the javelin event.
Atkins will continue her basketball her for Slippery Rock University, which will be coached by New Castle graduate Ryenn Micaletti.
Tori Atkins
Tori Atkins had an exceptional sophomore season for Laurel athletics. Tori Atkins played volleyball, basketball and competed in track for the Lady Spartans.
The sophomore forward posted 77 points and helped her team bring home WPIAL 3A silver.
The sport that Tori Atkins excelled in was track and field.
Atkins helped the Lady Spartans win the MAC Championship after placing first in the 100, 200, 400 meter race and the 4x100 relay race to take track and overall MVP at the meet. Atkins placed first in all four events again to help win the Tri-County Championship where she took co-track and co-overall MVP honors as well.
Tori Atkins successfully defended her WPIAL Class 2A individual crowns in the 200 and 400 meter races with times of 24.89 and 57.28, respectively.
The sophomore standout captured a personal record in the 200 at the championship and also took silver in the 100 meter race with a personal record of 12.20.
At the PIAA Class 2A individual championship, Tori Atkins finished second in the 400 meter race with a time of 56.41. The second-place time is a school record.
Tori Atkins also claimed a medal after placing fifth in the 200 in 25.10 at the PIAA championship.
Kelly Cleaver
Cleaver competed in volleyball and basketball for Union. Cleaver helped lead the Lady Scots’ volleyball team to a WPIAL Section 1-1A championship and enter the WPIAL playoffs undefeated before falling to Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal.
On the hardwood, the junior forward averaged 15.2 points per game and posted a total of 443 points in the 2022-23 season. Union’s starter helped grab the Section 1-1A championship, which was shared with Bishop Canevin. Cleaver helped lead Union to the program’s first WPIAL and PIAA championship.
Union became the second girls basketball team in Lawrence County to win a state title. In the state championship, Cleaver netted eight of 12 points in the first quarter and had nine boards and three assists for the Lady Scots.
After the WPIAL and PIAA 1A championships, Cleaver was named First Team Section 1-1A and player of the year in said section. Cleaver was later named First Team All-State in Class 1A.
Emilee Fedrizzi
Fedrizzi, a senior, competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field for Shenango. Fedrizzi served 341 points and helped lead the Lady Wildcats to the WPIAL Class 2A silver in the volleyball championship.
Fedrizzi earned WPIAL Section 1-2A all-star recognition in volleyball and had over 1,000 career kills.
Fedrizzi played point guard and helped the basketball team capture its first section crown since 1986. The senior helped Shenango upend Freedom in the WPIAL Class 2A championship, 44-34, to capture the program’s first-ever title.
Fedrizzi hit 1,000 career points with 1:59 left in the championship game. The senior averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 assists per game for Shenango.
Fedrizzi also captured the most points secured in a single game for the program and has the record for most assists. Fedrizzi was named to First Team Section 1-2A.
Kylie Fruehstorfer
Fruehstorfer competed in cross country and basketball for Union. The sophomore took 30th place at the WPIAL Class 1A cross country championship meet in 22:54 to qualify for the PIAA championship, where she took 102nd place in 23:17.6.
Fruehstorfer was thrown into a starter role, and didn’t disappoint, for the Lady Scots’ basketball team after teammate Elise Booker suffered and injury at the beginning of the season. The sophomore guard averaged 12.4 points per game for Union.
Fruehstorfer helped lead the Lady Scots to a Section 1-1A title and the program’s first WPIAL 1A and PIAA championship victories. The Lady Scots became the second girls program in Lawrence County to win a state title. In the championship game, Fruehstorfer paced her team with 19 points and five assists.
Fruehstorfer was named to First Team Section 1-1A’s and Second Team All-State in 1A.
Addy Frye
Frye, a sophomore, competed in softball for Neshannock. The ace pitcher helped the Lady Lancers capture back-to-back WPIAL Class 2A championships and a historic undefeated streak.
In the WPIAL Class 2A title tilt, Frye went the distance in the pitcher’s circle and surrendered nine hits, two runs — one earned — and pitched two walks and nine strikeouts. Frye also paced Neshannock in the game with five RBIs to defeat a section and Lawrence County rival in Laurel.
The second consecutive WPIAL title win for Neshannock marked its 46th consecutive victory which tied it in WPIAL history alongside Hempfield. The Lady Lancers looked to return to the PIAA championship to defend the title they won last season, but fell to Everett in the semifinals, ending the consecutive victories mark at 48.
Frye had a record of 18-1 in the circle and pitched 107 innings, had an ERA of 0.45 and struck out 149 batters. At bat, Frye had an average of .486 (35 for 72) with 35 RBIs, 13 runs, 12 doubles and seven home runs.
Frye was named to First Team All-State in the 2A classification and Lawrence County co-MVP in softball alongside Mia Preuhs.
Mairan Haggerty
Haggerty competed in volleyball and basketball for Neshannock. In volleyball, Haggerty posted 323 kills with 253 service points to receive WPIAL Section 1-2A all-star honors.
On the basketball court, Haggerty was named WPIAL Section 1-3A player of the year and First Team in All-Section. The senior guard/forward averaged 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.7 assists per game.
Haggerty was instrumental in getting Neshannock a section title that was shared with Laurel, but Laurel would win the rubber match in the WPIAL semifinal round.
Haggerty earned First Team All-State honors in Class 3A. This marked the third season that Haggerty received First Team All-State honors. The first two came in Class 2A before Neshannock was bumped up to 3A before the start of the 2022-23 season.
The senior broke 1,000 career points early on in the season and ended her career with a total of 1,587 points. Haggerty averaged 22.6 points a game for the Lady Lancers.
Haggerty recorded a career-high 40 points in a single game in the first round of the PIAA 3A playoffs against Charleroi.
Haggerty will continue her basketball career at Seton Hill University.
Ava Koski
Koski competed in track and field for Neshannock. The sophomore excelled in the high jump event.
Koski placed fifth at the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship with a height of 5-2 to qualify for the state meet. At the PIAA championship, Koski took silver with a height of 5-5.
Koski’s recorded jump tied with Northwestern Lehigh’s Faith Jones, who took first, but the number of misses determined who won the gold. The height Koski recorded at the state meet became Neshannock’s school record — a record Koski previously held at 5-3-and-a-half.
Lia Krarup
Krarup competed in basketball and softball for Wilmington. Krarup, a sophomore, took on a leadership role for the Lady Greyhounds’ basketball team, netted a total of 527 points this season and helped lead her team to the District 10 championship and PIAA playoffs.
The sophomore standout is currently on track to break 1,000 career points next season. She currently has 872 career points after the 2022-23 season.
In the District 10, Class 3A championship, Wilmington fell to Mercyhurst Prep and Krarup supplied 10 points.
On the diamond, Krarup had a batting average of .394 with 10 runs, 13 hits and five RBIs.
Aaralyn Nogay
Nogay played volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field for Neshannock. The senior helped lead her volleyball team to the WPIAL 2A quarterfinals before losing to first-seeded Freeport.
Nogay was a 3-point shooter for the Neshannock’s girls basketball team. She recorded 38 long balls and had a total of 232 points with a 62.8 percentage from the free-throw line.
At the WPIAL Class 2A individual track and field championship, Nogay took fourth in the triple jump event at 36-5 to qualify for the PIAA championship. Nogay posted a mark of 35-5 1/4 at the state championship to claim 11th place.
Nogay played shortstop for the Lady Lancers and helped the team capture back-to-back WPIAL Class 2A championships and a historic undefeated streak that now sits as the best known in the WPIAL.
Nogay had a batting average of .547 (35 for 64) with 27 RBIs, 44 runs, 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 20 stolen bases. Nogay was given First Team All-State honors.
Nogay will take her softball expertise to Bowling Green State University. The shortstop signed with the NCAA Division I school on Nov. 18.
Mia Preuhs
Preuhs competed in basketball and softball for Union. The sophomore had a standout season in both sports.
Preuhs helped lead Union’s basketball and softball teams to the state championships for the first time in both programs’ history — all in the same year. Preuhs also helped her basketball team claim their first ever WPIAL championship after defeating Aquinas Academy, 52-35, in the Class 1A championship game.
Preuhs was the sixth-starter and go-to defensive player for the Lady Scots on the hardwood. Pruehs entered the state championship game in the second quarter to apply defensive pressure to Lourdes Regional’s Paityn Moyer, who led her team with 12 points.
Preuhs was the Lady Scots’ ace pitcher for the 2023 season. She helped the team lock up the Section 1-1A crown and defend their 2022 WPIAL championship.
In the WPIAL 1A championship, Preuhs went the distance and surrendered 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — had five walks and struck out 11 batters. Preuhs would go the distance again the state championship and gave up five hits, six runs — five earned — and pitched nine walks and strikeouts apiece.
The sophomore also hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning of the state championship. The Lady Scots would come up short in the state game and returned to Lawrence County with silver.
Preuhs had a batting average of .500 (30 for 60) with 33 RBIs, 29 runs, seven doubles, one triple and 10 home runs. In the circle, Preuhs had a record of 13-4 with 84 2/3 innings pitched, an ERA of 3.80 and 151 strikeouts.
Preuhs was named First Team All-State for the 1A classification in softball and was named Lawrence County co-MVP for softball alongside Addy Frye.
Kylee Rubin
Rubin competed in volleyball and basketball for Shenango. The senior standout helped lead her volleyball team to the WPIAL Section 1-2A championship and WPIAL 2A silver.
In the WPIAL championship, Rubin led the Lady Wildcats with 28 kills.
The outside hitter recorded single-season records of a .453 kill percentage, 62 blocks and 496 kills, according to coach Greg Dugan’s numbers. She was given Class 2A All-State team, WPIAL Section 1-2A all-star honors and holds over 1,000 career kills.
In basketball, Rubin stood out from the pack as an exceptional forward and double-double machine. She made and kept the record for the most single-season blocks and rebounds on the hardwood.
In her senior season, Rubin broke 1,000 career points. She averaged 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
Rubin helped lead her basketball team to its first section championship since 1986 and the program’s first ever WPIAL championship. In the WPIAL championship, the Lady Wildcats defeated section rival Freedom, 44-34, and Rubin paced Shenango with a game-high 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and five blocks.
Rubin was named to First Team Section 1-2A in basketball.
Rubin will continue playing volleyball at the collegiate level for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
