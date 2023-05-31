Three Lawrence County softball teams.
Two championships.
WPIAL gold is on the line this week at PennWest University, California’s Lilley Field for a trio of Lawrence County schools.
Union High is bidding for a repeat in Class 1A when it squares off against Carmichaels at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Familiar foes Laurel and Neshannock will battle once again, this time for the WPIAL Class 2A title at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Lancers, who own a 45-game winning streak, are looking to win their second consecutive title. The teams are Section 1 foes.
UNION VS. CARMICHAELS
The top-seeded Lady Scots (16-3) are back in the WPIAL Class 1A title tilt for the fourth time in a row. Last year, Union won the program’s first district crown, topping West Greene, 3-2.
“Our section (Section 1) isn’t real great,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “We tried to play up and we did well against tougher opponents. They really turned it on in those games.
“I knew they would be ready for the playoffs. This was a tougher road in the WPIAL playoffs. The last team we played, Chartiers-Houston (in the semifinals), they’re good.”
The second-seeded Lady Mikes (18-0) reached the championship game with a 3-1 verdict over Frazier.
“I don’t know much about them at this time,” Fisher said of Carmichaels.
Union enters the championship game as a favorite for the first time in its four trips.
“I don’t know if there is so much pressure on us, it’s still a game and the same intent to win,” Fisher said. “We’re playing a tough opponent.
“Some of these girls have played in it three times. I don’t think it’s too much pressure. I don’t think anyone has brought it up.”
Sophomore Mia Preuhs pitched Union to the championship game. Last year, she was in the circle for the Lady Scots en route to the title.
“She’ such a competitor. It’s hard for her to lose focus,” Fisher said. “She’s so determined to get things right. If she throws a pitch wrong, she’ll go right back at it and throw it for a strike.
“It’s nice to have her out there. She’s definitely 100 percent trying to go at it. Her pitching turns on at this time of the year.”
Preuhs is 9-3 this season with 101 strikeouts.
“That’s fantastic, considering Mia shared time all year with Piper Jendrysik, which, by the way, is 7-0,” Fisher said.
Preuhs also is batting .522 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.
Addie Nogay is batting .451 with two homers and 20 RBIs.
“Addie is a fantastic hitter; super fast hands and tons of power,” Fisher said. “She also is like Mia; see ball, hit ball.”
Allie Ross has two two home runs. Tori May has plated 20 RBIs and Mallory Gorgacz is next with 15.
Leadoff hitter Olivia Williams has a .466 average with 20 RBIs and 15 steals, while Olivia Benedict adds a .452 average with three home runs and 17 RBIs.
Fisher knows what it will take for his team to repeat as WPIAL champs.
“Solid defense, and we have to be able to hit the ball,” he said.
Both teams are in the state playoffs, which will start Monday. The Class 1A state championship game will be played at 11 a.m. June 16 at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.
NESHANNOCK VS. LAUREL
The Lady Lancers won the first two meetings, 6-3 and 10-2.
Top-seeded Neshannock (19-0) has won each of the last six meetings against the second-seeded Lady Spartans (16-2).
Hayden Seifert paces Laurel’s offensive attack with a .585 batting average (24 for 41). She also has three home runs and 19 RBIs.
Addie Deal swatted two home runs in an 11-1 semifinal win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Grace Kissick and Grace Zeppelin have each belted a team-best six homers for the Lady Spartans.
Laurel has crushed 26 total home runs.
“Seifert was a big surprise for us,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “She’s just always on base.
“Autumn Boyd has come alive for us. Addie Deal is seeing it well. We’re excited; we seem to be firing right now.”
Kissick (7-0) has picked up both of Laurel’s pitching wins in the playoffs. She has fanned 78 batters as well.
“I wouldn’t call it a gameday decision,” Duddy said of if he will start Kissick in the circle. “The closer we get we’ll get a feel for it.
“I’ll see how they are working. She has the hot hand right now. Her velocity is good. Her movement is good. She’s focused in that circle. She hasn’t give up many hits.”
A Lady Lancers win ties them for most consecutive wins by a WPIAL school with Hempfield with 46. Hempfield’s streak ended in 2018.
“It’s exciting, but nerve wracking at the same time,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the streak. “Everyone is always asking what that number is.
“I truly believe it’s one game at a time. When you think about 45 wins in a row, it’s incredible. We have some girls with two more years to play. For a young group of girls, it’s amazing they have come this far.”
Neshannock owns 10 shutout wins this season, including both playoff games.
“I do think there’s a bit more pressure this year,” Lash said. “Ultimately, we’re such a good team. Sometimes some of those things get in your head.
“We have talked to the girls a lot about forgetting about a win streak. Play the games one at a time. Keep producing one at a time. There’s been pressure, but, lately, I don’t see it affecting the girls.”
Neshannock is 6-0 against Laurel over the last two seasons. The Lady Spartans are 35-7 during that span, with six of the setbacks coming to the Lady Lancers. Beaver was the only other squad to deal Laurel a loss in that stretch.
“To me, it’s a battle of the best,” Lash said of the championship showdown. “When you look at the big picture, these are the two best teams and we both deserve to be in this game.
“I assume it will be a great game. Both teams will want it badly. It’s going to be a tough game, but an exciting game. We know they have depth in pitching. They have three great pitchers. All of them have a great toolbox. Their hitters are powerful. There are a few that will throw in some small ball. We know a lot about them. They know all about us. It’s an even matchup.”
Sophomore Addy Frye is 15-0 in the circle for Neshannock. Frye has struck out 113 batters and walked just 11, while fashioning a 0.51 earned run average.
“She is great. She works out there,” Lash said. “She’s a workhorse.
“She has the endurance to really pitch hard for a full seven innings or more. She really does a great job pitching. What has improved the most is our communication. That has improved more and that comes with maturity.”
Neshannock has five batters hitting over .500 — Aaralyn Nogay, Hunter Newman, Jaidon Nogay, Frye and Quinn. Jadyn Malizia and Gabby Perod are both above .400.
“We have strong hitters top to bottom,” Lash said. “Combine that with aggressive baserunning.
“Sometimes it might take us an inning or two to come around. They’ve been aggressive at the plate and they have better pitch selection.”
Aaralyn Nogay leads the way with a .585 batting average and Newman is next at .536. Jaidon Nogay owns a .520 mark and Frye is next at .517. Quinn is hitting .510.
“Aaralyn is a great leadoff hitter,” Lash said. “She started off great the other day. We have a very strong lineup.
“What I’ve been seeing these last few days is we are starting to string the hits a little bit.”
Aaralyn Nogay is a Bowling Green commit and Newman is a Morgan State commit.
Neshannock has belted 21 home runs, paced by Frye with six and Aaralyn Nogay with five.
Lash pointed out what her team needs to do to come back to Lawrence County with the gold.
“We have to go in and be ready from the start,” Lash said. “I believe our defense is very good. We just have to stay at that level we’ve been playing at.
“We’ve made very few errors this year. We have to keep that up. The throws have to be on. Offensively, we have to have good pitch selection. I believe the girls will be ready to play. They have to quit thinking it’s Laurel. Let’s go out there and play our opponent to the best of our ability.”
Said Duddy on the team’s keys to victory, “Mistake-free softball. We have to go out and play mistake-free softball. They take advantage of mistakes. We can’t give them outs. We have to solidify that. We have to hit their pitcher. We have to be focused at the plate and move runners. There’s a lot to it. It’s no small task.”
Both teams have locked up PIAA playoff berths. The state playoffs will open Monday. The Class 2A state championship game will be played at 11 a.m. June 15 at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.
