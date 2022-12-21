STATE COLLEGE — Before Franco Harris endeared himself to a generation of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the New Jersey native captured the attention of the college football world as a Nittany Lion.
Harris, 72, died Tuesday night, just three days before he was to have his No. 32 jersey retired during Saturday’s Pittsburgh-Las Vegas game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
“Our thoughts are with Franco Harris’ wife, Dana, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family, his friends, the Steelers organization and all whose lives were impacted by Franco,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “His professional career and accomplishments speak for itself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but it was his toughness and team-first approach as a Nittany Lion that will long be remembered by Penn Staters. Franco was a true steward of the Blue & White and he will be sorely missed.”
Harris played at Penn State from 1969-71. He accumulated 2,002 yards rushing and recorded 25 total touchdowns as a Nittany Lion. Two of Harris’ Penn State teams won 11 games, and the Nittany Lions only experienced four losses during his three-year career in Happy Valley. He was selected No. 13 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1972 NFL draft.
Harris won four Super Bowl championships with the Steelers. He was named the MVP of Pittsburgh’s 16-6 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX. Harris concluded his professional career with 12,120 yards rushing (91 touchdowns) and 2,287 yards receiving (nine touchdowns). In 1990, Harris was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Even as the decades passed, Harris remained connected with the Penn State athletics community and remained one of its most prominent ambassadors. In 2017, he joined Penn State baseball players on the field at PNC Park before the Nittany Lions’ game against West Virginia. Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper on Wednesday shared a photo of Harris along with team members on the field postgame.
“Thoughts and prayers are with the Harris Family. The day Franco Harris came to PNC Park to say hello to @PennStateBASE will always be a memory I treasure. He was a @PennStateFball and @steelers legend. He was the epitome of a true Penn Stater! #RIPFranco #RipLegend,” Cooper wrote in a tweet.
The tributes poured in from past Penn State players and those who knew Harris, and the stream continued throughout the morning on Wednesday.
Harris announced Pittsburgh’s selection during the 2021 NFL draft, welcoming former Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth to the organization. The second-year Steeler memorialized Harris’ influence and mentorship in a post Freiermuth shared on Twitter.
“To the man who announced me as a Pittsburgh Steeler, May you Rest in Peace,” Freiermuth wrote. “Very thankful for our friendship and you always being there for me when I needed it. Penn State and Steeler Legend forever. May your legacy live on forever. RIP 32.”
Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short also used Twitter to share the impact Harris had on his life.
“My heart is broken,” Short posted along with an accompanying photo of him with Harris. “I’ve lost my friend and one of the best human beings I have ever met. RIP Franco. Until we meet again.”
While Harris achieved acclaim for his athletic abilities, Penn State trustee Jay Paterno used Twitter to extoll Harris’ humanitarian efforts. Harris was a long-time supporter of Special Olympics, once serving as honorary chair for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania state Summer Games.
“Franco Harris was among the very best Penn Staters—a shining example of true greatness,” Jay Paterno wrote on Twitter. “He rose to dizzying heights but was rooted in service to others. His loyalty was steadfast in good days but also through the tempest winds of adversity. We will always love & respect him.”
Harris, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, graduated from Penn State in 1972.
