New Castle High girls track and field standout Maria Owens turned in a record-setting performance Tuesday.
Owens set a school record in the triple jump in a road meet against Beaver. She jumped 38-1.
“She’s had that goal for a long time and she was able to hit it today; it was pretty exciting,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “I think she’s a consistent 18-foot long jumper and she hit 38 in triple.
“I thought the girls competed really hard,” Cowart said. “A lot of girls PR’d, hit their personal records, today and against good competition. Beaver’s a great team and the girls performed well.”
The Lady ‘Canes lost, 89-61. No information was provided on the boys meet.
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Emma Mason won three events to lead Wilmington to an 83-67 home decision over Lakeview.
Mason won the 800, 1600 and the 3200.
Lady Warriors sweep pair
Mohawk rolled to a 136-14 win over Union and a 129-20 decision over Beaver Falls in a home meet.
Natalie Lape won four events (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) for the Lady Warriors.
Laurel competes against Neshannock
Both the Lady Spartans and Lady Lancers won nine events apiece in a meet at Neshannock. No final score was provided.
Boys track and field
Wilmington falls
Solomon Glavach and Willum Sheffler won one event each for the Greyhounds in a 108-39 home loss to Lakeview.
Glavach garnered first in the pole vault and Sheffler scored the top spot in the high jump.
Laurel tops Neshannock
The Spartans captured 15 of the 18 events in a 114-35 decision over the Lancers.
Baseball
Mohawk 4,
Hopewell 3
Cooper Vance led the way for Mohawk.
Vance pitched five strong innings and bagged a pair of hits as well to pace the Warriors to a 4-3 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Hopewell.
Vance (2-0) started and picked up the win. He allowed six hits and three runs — one earned — with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Mohawk is now 1-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.
The Vikings (0-1, 0-2) are the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion.
The Warriors notched nine hits.
Mohawk scored a run in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth.
The Vikings plated one run in the first and two in the fourth.
New Brighton 3,
Ellwood City 2
The Wolverines’ comeback fell short in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Lions.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1, 2-2) trailed 3-0 through four innings. The Wolverines plated two markers in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Ellwood City collected six total hits. Nick Magnifico knocked in two runs for the Wolverines.
Willie Nardone started and took the loss. Nardone pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
New Brighton (2-1, 2-4) scored a run in the first and two in the third.
Riverside 4,
Neshannock 0
The Lancers managed just four hits in a Section 2-2A road loss to the Panthers.
Andrew Frye posted three hits for Neshannock (2-2, 3-3).
Grant Melder (2-1) started and took the loss. Melder worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and four unearned runs with six walks and four strikeouts.
Riverside (2-0, 5-0) scored all four of its runs in the second inning. The Panthers also had just four hits.
Wilmington 6,
West Middlesex 1
Garrett Heller paced the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-2A road victory over the Big Reds.
Heller delivered three hits, while tossing five innings to pick up the win. Heller (1-0) started and allowed two hits and no runs, with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Greyhounds recorded nine hits.
Dom Serafino posted two hits for Wilmington. Issac Schleich knocked in three runs, two coming on a two-run home run in the first inning.
The Greyhounds scored two runs in the first, three in the second and one more in the fourth.
West Middlesex scored a run in the seventh.
Laurel 20-18
Summit Academy 0-0
The Spartans swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader from the Knights.
Logan Ayres picked up the win in the opener and RJ Kissick captured his first varsity victory in the nightcap. No other information was provided.
UNION 16
AVELLA 1
The Scotties cruised to a Section 1-1A home verdict over the Eagles.
The game ended in the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
Shane Roper (1-1) went the distance, allowing two hits, one run — earned — with one walk and six strikeouts.
Roper drove in four runs for Union and Nick Vitale was next with two.
Mark Stanley and Grayson Blakley knocked in three runs apiece for the winners
“We talked about it after yesterday’s game and we just wanted to get better each game. We hit a lot of pitches that were in the strike zone rather than chasing pitches,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Shane did a good job just throwing strikes and just got the win and we’re 2-0 in the section so we’re right where we want to be.”
Union scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Softball
ELLWOOD CITY 8
UNION 7
The Lady Wolverines held on for a nonsection victory over the Lady Scots.
Mia Preuhs pitched the last five innings for Union. She gave up one hit, walking five and striking out 12.
“We definitely should have won that game, but things happen,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “We as a 1A school stood toe to toe with last year’s 3A WPIAL runners up.”
Tori May had two RBIs.
Ellwood City scored two runs in the first and second inning, one in the third, two more in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Union posted two runs in the second inning, one in the third, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Riverside 10,
Shenango 0
The Lady Wildcats dropped a Section 4-2A road matchup to the Lady Panthers.
Malayna Joseph started and took the loss. Joseph tossed two innings, giving up five hits and nine runs.
Shenango (1-2, 1-3) managed four total hits.
Riverside is now 1-0, 2-0.
Boys track and field
Wilmington falls
Solomon Glavach and Willum Sheffler won one event each for the Greyhounds in a 108-39 home loss to Lakeview.
Glavach garnered first in the pole vault and Sheffler scored the top spot in the high jump.
Laurel knocks off Neshannock
The Spartans captured 15 of the 18 events in a 114-35 decision over the Lancers.
Girls track and field
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Emma Mason won three events to lead Wilmington to an 83-67 home decision over Lakeview.
Mason won the 800, 1600 and the 3200.
Lady Warriors sweep pair
Mohawk rolled to a 136-14 win over Union and a 129-20 decision over Beaver Falls in a home meet.
Natalie Lape won four events (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) for the Lady Warriors.
Laurel runs against Neshannock
Both the Lady Spartans and Lady Lancers won nine events apiece in a meet at Neshannock. No final score was provided.
Boys tennis
Neshannock blanks Ambridge
The Lancers won all five matches in a Section 2-2A win over the Bridgers. The match was played at Hopewell.
Sammy Ball (No. 1), Michael Melaragno (No. 2) and Bain McGann (No. 3) claimed singles wins for Neshannock (2-2, 3-2).
The doubles teams of Evan Hendry/Alex Frazier (No. 1) and Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath (No. 2) also prevailed.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5,
AMBRIDGE 0
SINGLES
1. Sammy Ball (N) def. Evan Waschak 6-1, 6-0.
2. Michael Melaragno (N) def. Chris Lewis 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2).
3. Bain McGann (N) def. Roarke Richard 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Evan Hendry/Alex Frazier (N) def. Carter Payne/Riley Fallacker 6-4, 6-1.
2. Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath (N) def. Tobias Dowlin/Elyah Harshman 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.