Three Lawrence County basketball teams are within reach of playing for a championship.
The New Castle High boys, along with the Neshannock and Union girls teams will appear in the WPIAL semifinals on Monday. They will attempt to join the Union boys, which punched its ticket on Saturday with a 66-54 win over Imani Christian in the Class 1A semifinals.
The Red Hurricane is appearing in its 12th consecutive semifinal. New Castle is the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion.
The Lady Lancers are the defending WPIAL Class 2A champs. This is Neshannock’s fifth berth in the district semifinals in the past six seasons.
The Lady Scots are a newcomer to the semifinals.
Teams across the WPIAL earned the right to host games through the quarterfinals as a higher seed. The semifinals will be played on a neutral floor and the championship games are set for the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
NEW CASTLE
VS. GATEWAY, BOYS
The second-seeded ‘Canes (22-1) will look to reach the district championship game for the eighth time under Blundo’s direction. His teams are 7-0 in title tilts.
New Castle (Class 5A) moved on with a 63-42 win over 10th-seeded Shaler, while the sixth-seeded Gators (15-5) garnered a 66-61 verdict over No. 3 Mars.
Michael Wells leads New Castle in scoring at 21.3 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.3.
New Castle has won seven straight WPIAL playoff games.
This game is set for 8 p.m. at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center. Both teams have locked up spots in the PIAA playoffs, which starts on March 8 in the Class 5A boys bracket.
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Laurel Highlands-Highlands contest at 9 p.m. Friday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
NESHANNOCK VS. SERRA CATHOLIC, GIRLS
The second-seeded Lady Lancers (Class 2A) are looking for their 10th consecutive WPIAL playoff victory.
Mairan Haggerty leads Neshannock (22-2) in scoring at 17.9 points a game, while Neleh Nogay nets 12.4. Megan Pallerino contributes 12 markers a matchup.
Neshannock advanced by beating Section 1 rival Shenango, seeded 10th, for a third consecutive time, 35-17. The third-seeded Lady Eagles (20-1) edged sixth-seeded Burgettstown, 37-36.
This matchup will take place at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny. Both teams have secured PIAA playoff berths in the Class 2A bracket, which opens March 8.
Neshannock can pull Shenango into the state playoffs with a win. Seven teams from the WPIAL in Class 2A reach reach the PIAA playoffs.
The victor will take on the winner of the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart-Seton-La Salle contest at 3 p.m. Friday in the championship game
UNION VS. BISHOP CANEVIN, GIRLS
The third-seeded Lady Scots are looking to reach their first WPIAL championship game.
Union (20-1) moved on with a 40-25 victory over Eden Christian. The seventh-seeded Lady Crusaders (15-9) advanced by slipping past second-seeded West Greene, 67-63.
These teams are Section 1-1A rivals. The Lady Scots won both matchups in the regular season, 51-19 and 34-24.
Kelly Cleaver paces Union in scoring at 14.4 points a game.
This game will tip at 8 p.m. at North Hills.
The winner will take on the survivor of the St. Joseph-Aquinas Academy contest at 11 a.m. Saturday in the championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center. Both teams will participate in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs, which are slated to begin March 9.
