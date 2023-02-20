A trio of Laurel High wrestlers picked up a championship on Saturday.
Charles Krepp, Grant MacKay and Coltin Hill claimed crowns in the WPIAL Section Tournament, which was held at Greensburg Salem.
Krepp took first in 145, MacKay did so in 160 and Hill topped the field at 285.
“This is the first time we’ve had this many section champions,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “It was a really good day of wrestling. It was nice to see that many kids advance into the WPIAL championships.
“Grant is on a mission right now. He is focused on one thing right now and that’s the podium in Hershey. All of the wrestlers competed well.”
The Spartans sent nine kids to the event and seven qualified for the WPIAL championship. The WPIAL championship is set for Friday and Saturday at Chartiers Valley High School. Eight grapplers will move on to the WPIAL regional tournament.
Laurel’s Chase Tinstman finished second in 189, Braxton Carr placed third at 127, Tommy Hetzer took fourth at 139 and William Moore was sixth in 152.
“Moore battled back and got on the podium,” Carmichael said. “I’m very happy for Tommy. I expect us to do really good things next week.”
Abbie Miles and Alexis Brua wrestled Sunday in the Western Pa. High School Girls Championships at North Allegheny. Miles (170) took first place and Brua (112) finished in third place.
“Abbie owned her bracket,” Carmichael said. “She dominated her way through that. Brua beat the girl she lost to at Winter Mayhem.”
