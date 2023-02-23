Three county basketball teams are looking to take the next step Thursday night.
One of those three teams will be taking the court for the first time since Feb. 9.
The Neshannock and Mohawk high boys teams are bidding to reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals.
MOHAWK VS. DEER LAKES, 6 P.M.
AT MOON (WPIAL CLASS 3A
BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The fourth-seeded Warriors (20-3) picked up their first WPIAL playoff win since 2013 — a preliminary-round decision over Serra Catholic — Monday night in the first round, 66-56 at home over Derry.
“It’s different now with the home games in the playoffs,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I don’t know if it feels to them like it was a playoff game.
“When you get to a neutral court, it gives you a whole different feel. This will be new to them. At this point, when you leave your gym, it’s going to be something new for them.”
The fifth-seeded Lancers (14-8) moved on with a 76-56 decision over 12th-seeded Ellwood City Lincoln.
“They start four seniors; they dropped down from (Class) 4A to 3A,” O’Lare said of Deer Lakes. “They made a nice little run last year. They have several starters back.
“They’re a very experienced group of kids. We’re heading into our second playoff game with these kids. I don’t know if there are many weak spots with their team. They have strong perimeter play and good post play. They might be the best all-around team we’ve faced this year. We can’t make many mistakes.”
Deer Lakes tied for the Section 3 championship with Shady Side Academy, with both teams sporting 10-2 marks. Mohawk and Neshannock tied for the Section 1 crown, both with 10-2 league ledgers.
Bryce Robson, a 6-foot senior point guard, guides the Lancers on the floor. Robson has scored over 1,000 career points.
“Robson is probably their best all-around player, with some experience behind him,” O’Lare said. “We have to keep him in front of us for all 32 minutes.”
Bobby Fadden leads Mohawk in scoring at 17.6 points a game (406 points) and Jay Wrona contributes 16.1 markers a matchup (371 points).
“We can’t have a bad quarter,” O’Lare said. “If we struggle to score, we have to be better defensively. When the ball isn’t going in the hoop, how do we defend during that stretch.
“We had a bad quarter in the third against Derry. Instead of getting tougher defensively, we got softer defensively. We have to be better defensively.”
Both teams are looking to end long semifinal droughts. The Warriors’ last trip to the WPIAL Final Four was 1970, while Deer Lakes last appeared in 1985.
The winner advances to the semifinals to meet the survivor of the Steel Valley-Seton-La Salle contest on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The losing teams of each game will move into the consolation bracket and square off on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
NESHANNOCK VS. YOUGH, 6 P.M. AT NORTH HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL
(WPIAL CLASS 3A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The second-seeded Lancers (17-5) moved on with a 56-43 verdict over Keystone Oaks.
The seventh-seeded Cougars (16-7) rolled to a 46-26 win over Burrell. It marked Yough’s first playoff win since 2005.
The Cougars shared the Section 4 championship with Washington, each with 10-2 conference records. Yough has won 11 games in a row.
“They have a very impressive team,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Terek Crosby will be the best player we have faced this year. He’s a 6-3 junior guard and very athletic. He can shoot the ball. We have to have a good effort against him.
“They had a rough December. But, they have found their niche and groove. They’ve been playing good basketball.”
Crosby contributed a team-high 15 points for Yough in the opening-round win. Austin Matthews, a 6-6 post player, also will pose a challenge for the Lancers.
“Crosby is a perimeter player,” Corey said. “He can handle the ball from the point position and he’s explosive from the wing.
“He’s the most athletic kid we have faced this season. Matthews, as far as a true post player, is the best we have faced. (Ellwood’s) Joe Roth can play outside, too. But, this kid (Matthews) is a dominant post player and he’s really good at using his body and sealing. Mainly those two guys are their top two players. We’re not the biggest team.”
Corey noted his team has to be on point against Yough.
“We have to be really focused on our defensive assignments,” he said. “We have to be really good at getting into our gap assignments and we have to make sure we have high hands; active hands.
“It comes down to whoever is guarding Matthews to not get buried behind him on seals. It’s playoff basketball. We have to knock down shots and finish at the rim.”
Jack Glies averages 15.9 points a game (351 points) for Neshannock.
The Lancers are riding a six-game winning streak.
“We’re playing our best basketball at the right time, which is what we preached to these guys at the beginning of November,” Corey said. “We need everyone to buy in. We need everyone to be unselfish.
“Those areas of being unselfish and paying attention to details on the defensive end have been great. We have to make sure we take care of the basketball and make shots.”
The winner advances to battle the survivor of the Shady Side Academy-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart contest on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The losing teams will go to the consolation bracket and meet on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
WEST GREENE AT UNION, 7 P.M. (WPIAL CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS)
The top-seeded Lady Scots (15-6) take the court for the first time since a 52-29 regular-season win over Eden Christian on Feb. 9.
“We scrimmaged Quaker Valley and Shenango. Then we went down to Quaker Valley on Friday for a second time,” Union coach Rob Nogay said of his team’s preparation leading up to the game. “We wanted to try to keep the girls upbeat and get them ready to go.
“Any time you can play at home, especially in a WPIAL playoff game, it’s a special thing. Not having to travel that first night is big. The girls are excited.”
The eighth-seeded Lady Pioneers (13-9) coasted to a 51-23 first-round decision over Leechburg.
“They definitely have some talented girls,” Nogay said of West Greene. “Taylor Karvan, Kasie Meek, Lexie Six; they are all talented.
“Karvan and Six are guards. Meek plays inside. Their guards play hard and aggressive. They did very well and got after it against Leechburg.”
Nogay noted the pressure West Greene put on in the playoff game.
“They came up with a lot of steals in that game,” Nogay said. “That’s something they like to do; play uptempo.”
Kelly Cleaver leads Union scoring at 15.4 points a game (308 points in 20 games). The 37-36 road loss to Bishop Canevin was not reported to The News.
“First and foremost, one of the keys for us is Kelly Cleaver,” Nogay said. “We need for her to get going. Offense takes care of itself for her. We need her in the game early and often.
“Kylie Fruehstorfer handles the ball and pressure. Kayla Fruehstorfer has been shooting it very well. We have got a lot of consistent play out of Zoe Lepri especially with rebounding and her down low presence. Rounding out the rest, Kendall Preuhs has been consistent all year long. She gives us everything she has every game.”
Nogay pointed out his team needs to remain consistent in order to find success.
“We need to execute. We can’t turn it over,” he said. “We have to box out and try and limit their transition game.
“If we can execute our game plan and get them in a half court game, that will benefit us for sure. When we’re taking care of the ball, boxing out and rebounding, we’re hard to beat.”
The winner moves on to battle the victor of the Monessen-St. Joseph game on Monday in the semifinals at a time and site to be determined. The loser heads to the consolation bracket and will meet the loser of the Monessen-St. Joseph contest.
