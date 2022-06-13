Three county teams have one common goal.
Playing for a state championship.
All three of them have an opportunity to do just that on Monday. However, only two of them at the most can achieve it.
The Laurel and Neshannock high softball teams, along with the Neshannock baseball squad, have reached the PIAA semifinals.
The Lady Spartans get a fourth crack at the Lady Lancers in a Class 2A matchup at 2 p.m. at Westminster College. The Lancers’ baseball team will square off against Burgettstown at 7 p.m. at North Allegheny in a Class 2A clash. Both games are Monday.
Neshannock (24-0) defeated Laurel (19-4) in WPIAL Section 4 action twice in the regular season, 6-1 and 8-5. The Lady Lancers then ousted the three-time defending WPIAL champion Lady Spartans 1-0 in the district semifinals en route to a WPIAL crown. Each of the last two meetings has gone extra innings.
“They’re great,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said of the Lady Spartans. “These two teams are definitely the top two teams in the state. You saw what they did to No. 1 ranked Everett (on Thursday). I just think both teams are the best teams playing Monday in double-A.”
Said Laurel coach Frank Duddy, “We certainly hoped we’d see them a fourth time. It would mean both teams got really far in the state playoffs. There’s no secrets for either team.”
Neshannock (19-7) eliminated Burgettstown (16-5) in the WPIAL Class 2A baseball semifinals, 5-3, in 12 innings.
“We played them twice in the past two years and they were both dogfights,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “They are going to scrap seven innings. We plan on doing the same.”
NESHANNOCK VS. LAUREL, SOFTBALL
The county rivalry opens the day’s semifinal action. Lash and Duddy are excited at the opportunity to compete in the Final Four.
“It’s a great feeling,” Lash said. “These girls work so hard. They have reached each goal they have set out at the start of the season. I’m very proud of them.”
“It’s been a long, hard road,” Duddy said of reaching the state semifinals. “We keep plugging away. We’re just doing what we do.”
No team has pushed Neshannock like Laurel has. The Lady Lancers own 13 shutout victories, and they have scored in double figures 16 times. Ligonier Valley hung with Neshannock in a nonsection matchup, 3-1.
“I think if they’re feeling pressure, they hide it well,” Lash said of her players. “We had a good practice (Friday night). What I see is confidence and being anxious to play.”
“We know we have to play mistake-free softball,” Duddy said. “We have to execute and trust our skill.
“We’re going to come after it and we’re not going to do anything different. That’s a very good softball team over there. We went down to the wire with them a couple of times and they pulled it out at the end.”
Despite having its three-year run as WPIAL champs ended, this is the deepest Laurel’s softball program has reached in the state playoffs.
“We’ve never been to the state semis before. I can’t answer that,” Duddy said of why this year’s team broke through to the Final Four. “This team has a lot of heart. This team is gritty and it battles. Not that the past teams didn’t.”
Neshannock’s Addy Frye (20-0) boasts a 0.72 earned run average with 167 strikeouts.
“I don’t think she’s getting tired. She’s getting stronger the longer she goes,” Lash said. “She had a great performance on Thursday (against Johnsonburg); she was extremely efficient. She was keeping batters off balance.
“She’s a workhorse. It’s all about her work ethic. It truly is a strong work ethic and a desire to do well for her teammates. She enjoys playing with this group of teammates.”
Hunter Newman paces the Lady Lancers in batting at .656. She has 42 hits in 64 at-bats, with 13 doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs. Newman also has 34 RBIs.
“Hunter Newman is pretty disciplined,” Lash said. “If she happens to swing at a bad pitch, she immediately knows it.
“Thursday, she was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. She has a nice, easy swing. She picks out that nice pitch and drives it to the gap. She’s a competitor. I don’t care what sport she is playing, she’s a competitor. I don’t believe she feels the pressure. Hunter is having fun playing this game. She has true confidence.”
Frye also excels at the plate. She’s batting .481 with team highs in home runs (8) and RBIs (49).
“There’s no holes in that lineup,” Duddy said. “We’re fighting for every out.
“We have to play defense. We know they will put the ball in play. The Nogay sisters (Neleh and Aaralyn) are fast as lightning. When they get on, they score.”
Autumn Boyd is 8-4 in the circle for Laurel with a 1.78 ERA. She has 153 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
Boyd went the distance in a 5-0 win over Everett in the state quarterfinals. She gave up four hits with a walk and 15 strikeouts.
“She’s been throwing well the last couple of games,” Duddy said of Boyd. “This last game (against Everett) was one of her best games; she had good velocity and good movement.
“She does what she does to keep us in games. Our offense has to back her up. Being that this is the fourth time we’ve played them, there’s more familiarity.”
Grace Zeppelin leads Laurel with a .439 batting average. She hit a solo homer in the Everett win.
“She’s seeing the ball well right now,” Duddy said of Zeppelin. “She’s getting good looks at it. Her pitch selection has been better than it has been.
“She’s peaking. She’s focused. She’s become one of our team leaders.”
Zeppelin also has nine doubles and three home runs for the Lady Spartans.
Abbie Miles was on fire last week for Laurel. She was 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a 17-7 win over Reynolds in the first round of the state playoffs last week. One of her home runs was a grand slam. She followed that up with a triple against Everett.
“It’s the confidence level,” Duddy said of Miles’ strong play. “A lot of this game is mental. Right now, she’s getting out of her own way and having great success.”
Miles is batting .333 with a triple, six home runs and 28 RBIs.
“I always feel we’re an evenly matched team,” Lash said of comparisons between Neshannock and Laurel. “Boyd is spectacular in the circle. They have a great squad and coaching staff.
“I just hope we go out and play our game and play like I know we can. I’m sure it will be a packed house.”
Said Duddy, “We are what we are. We’ll come at them with everything we’ve got. Whatever happens, happens. There will be a very good team showing up Friday at Penn State.”
Each of the last two meetings between the schools have been instant classics.
Frye belted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to lead Neshannock to an 8-5 WPIAL Section 4-2A home win over Laurel on May 4.
On May 25, Frye once again delivered in the clutch for Neshannock. She connected on a pitch for a deep drive to the base of the fence in left. Aaralyn Nogay was flying around the bases and she scored the game’s only run all the way from first in a 1-0 verdict over Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. That game also was at Westminster College.
Buckle up. These teams very well could be headed for another instant classic to determine the Class 2A representative in the state championship game from the western side of the bracket.
The victor advances to the championship game to meet the winner of the Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Conwell-Egan matchup. The title game is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
NESHANNOCK VS. BURGETTSTOWN
These teams also are familiar with extra innings. Neshannock claimed the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal win over the Blue Devils in 12 innings.
The Lancers reached the state semifinals with a 5-4 win over Riverside in 11 innings.
“I can’t imagine the extra-inning games wouldn’t make us that much more battle tested,” Quahliero said. “No question, that has made us tougher this season. Those have been exciting.”
Sebastian Coiro is set to get the ball for the Lancers on the hill against Burgettstown. Coiro is 8-1 with 83 strikeouts and a 1.91 ERA in 62 innings pitched.
“His compete level,” Quahliero said of what makes Coiro special. “If you can compete, you can pitch at Neshannock. That’s the one thing we need to have a check by at Neshannock.
“He locates pitches. He’s not a thrower, he’s a pitcher. He’s competed for the last five years at a high level. No moment is too big for Sebastian. He gives us a ton of great innings. Hopefully he gives us one more great outing.”
Coiro likely will be opposed by a quality arm at Burgettstown in Nathan Klodowski.
“They have one of the best pitchers in the state,” Quahliero said of Klodowski. “He’s a legit next-level player and pitcher. He’ll attack our hitters.
“They have a couple of lefties that are very effective. They are a scrappy team that never stops battling. Klodowski is a righty that touches 88 miles per hour. His out pitch is a slider. It’s one of the best sliders I’ve seen in my coaching career. Being able to locate the slider is what makes him so effective.”
Grant Melder leads the Lancers in batting at .365. He has a home run and 13 RBIs.
“Grant is a gap-to-gap hitter,” Quahliero said. “He has a ton of talent. He hits line drive after line drive. He’s up there with a consistent line drive swing.”
Melder suffered an injury in the WPIAL playoffs, but is gutting it out and contributing for Neshannock. He has a partially torn ligament in his interior ankle.
“Grant Melder was expected to be out (last) week and (this) week,” Quahliero said. “He came to me at practice on Wednesday to beg me to put him in the lineup (against Riverside).
“He got cleared to play the field. I got it cleared by (Neshannock trainer) Barb Kennard. Look what he did, he had two big hits (two-run double and another hit) against Riverside. I DH’d him because I figured it would be less movement on that ankle. He has a brace that he has to wear and he tapes it up.”
Neshannock has been hit with adversity from the latter point of the regular season up until the present. The Lancers learned they would be without Andrew Frye, a Sharpsville transfer, after being ruled ineligible by the PIAA. Throw in Melder’s injury and Nate Rynd missed the quarterfinals game with the flu.
“The next man up just does not happen overnight,” Quahliero said. “A true fact is we prepare the players nine or 10 months out of the year. We play 20 JV games a season.
“This year, due to the shortage of umpires and weather, we only played 16. It’s easy to say next man up. Not only did we have to replace role players, there were three times we had to replace our No. 4 hitter. We’re replacing key players. We’re not phased by it. We played 16 guys against Riverside on Thursday. It was amazing to sit back and watch.”
Two of Burgettstown’s losses came in the playoffs — the Neshannock loss in the WPIAL semifinals and a setback to Riverside in the district’s consolation contest. The consolation game was for state seeding purposes only.
“We respect Burgettstown and their program we’re excited to get back between the lines and play for a spot in the state championship.”
The winner moves on to the state title tilt to meet the survivor of the Halifax-Tri Valley contest. The championship game will be played at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.