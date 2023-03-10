Three Lawrence County high school boys basketball teams are set to get back on the court with the same goal.
Win a state championship.
The New Castle, Union and Neshannock high boys teams comprise the trio of area squads still competing. The Red Hurricane will participate in Class 6A, the Scotties in 1A and the Lancers in 3A.
The PIAA championship games are scheduled March 23 through March 25 at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC AT UNION, 7 P.M.
FRIDAY (PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS)
This is a rematch of a contest played Jan. 15 in the Ron Galbreath Classic, played at Westminster College. The Scotties rolled to a 64-18 win in that tilt.
“Their point guard (Levi Hailstock) did not play in that game. They had another guy quit just before we played them,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “You don’t want the kids to be too overconfident. We shot really well. You just don’t want to be overconfident and look past them.
“They’re a different team now. They were hanging in there against Farrell (in the District 10 championship game).”
Hailstock has returned to the lineup for Kennedy Catholic.
Lucas Stanley and Peyton Lombardo scored 11 points each for Union in the first meeting with Kennedy Catholic and Matthew Stanley was next with 10. Braylon Thomas contributed nine markers and Cameron Taylor was next with eight for the Scotties.
Simier Wade scored a team-best six points for the Golden Eagles in that loss to Union.
Union (22-3) is the second-place team out of the WPIAL. The Scotties lost to Imani Christian in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game, 64-41.
“You go down and play at the Petersen Events Center and you’re coming off a high or a low after that game,” Stanley said. “You have that week to prepare for the first state game.
“Getting back into the flow is the key. If you get past that first one, you’re back in the routine. It’s sort of a letdown, that first one. For them, too. They played in the D-10 championship game. It takes a little time.”
Matthew Stanley averages 16.8 points a game, netting 421 markers in 25 matchups. Lucas Stanley nets 10.2 tallies a matchup — 255 points. Lombardo contributes 10.1 points a contest — 253 points.
The Golden Eagles (13-10) are the second-place representative out of District 10. Kennedy Catholic lost to Farrell in the District 10, Class 1A championship game, 59-40.
“They’re young. They play hard,” Coach Stanley said. “They’ll press a little bit. That first game, I’m sure they’ll want to prove that wasn’t them. That could be dangerous.”
Coach Stanley noted what his team needs to do to pick up the victory.
“We have to rebound and hold them to one shot,” he said. “I think we’ll get looks. When we do, we have to knock them down.
“We have to take care of the basketball. This is one of the toughest games coming out after playing in the WPIAL championship game.”
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Portage-Cameron County clash on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
ERIE AT NEW CASTLE, 3 P.M. SATURDAY (PIAA CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS)
The Red Hurricane (22-3) dropped the WPIAL Class 6A championship game to Central Catholic, 61-52. New Castle is the second-place team out of the WPIAL in Class 6A.
The Royals (16-9) won the District 10 championship, knocking off Erie McDowell, 47-45. Erie then defeated City League champion Allderdice in a PIAA sub-region clash, 62-58. Erie lost to District 6 champion State College in the final state sub-region matchup, 73-41, on Saturday.
“Erie is extremely long,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “They play four guys that are 6-3, 6-4 or better. They’re really athletic.
“They have a couple of good guards that can score. They beat Allderdice twice. Many thought Allderdice would be the best (Class) 6A team in this area. That told me all I need to know about Erie.”
The journey to a WPIAL championship may have ended a bit sour, but, Blundo knows it’s time to turn the page.
“It’s a little different this year,” he said. “Last year our first game was on Tuesday. This year, we have until Saturday to prepare. That gives us some time.
“We took time to regroup on Sunday. We were back in the gym Monday. The keys to win this game starts with our work Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; fixing our mistakes and not making the same mistakes twice. Our ability to get a body on a body and box out will be pivotal.”
Jonathan Anderson leads New Castle in scoring at 17.4 points a game (437 total points) and Isaiah Boice is next at 16.5 markers a matchup (297 total points).
The Royals resemble a team that New Castle played in the regular season.
“They’re similar maybe to Aliquippa,” Blundo said. “They have really good athleticism and good guard play.
“Erie is a huge school. There’s going to be talented players on a school like Erie.”
Playing at home is an advantage Blundo welcomes.
“That’s an awesome thing for these guys to play on their home floor one more time. They earned that right and it’s great for the seniors,” Blundo said.
Last year, New Castle entered the state playoffs off a 60-58 double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands. The ‘Canes reeled off four consecutive wins to advance to Hershey and play in the state championship game against Imhotep Charter.
“The kids are resilient,” Blundo said. “I won’t deny that losing (the WPIAL championship game) hurt. They don’t feel like they played their best basketball game in a big moment. That stings.
“We feel like we didn’t do some controllable things in that game. The players understand. They’ve been down that road before. Last year’s tough loss in the WPIAL championship game was followed by a great four-game run. We’re going to try and do it again.”
The winner advances to battle the victor of the Downingtown West-Waynesboro matchup on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
NESHANNOCK AT OIL CITY, 3 P.M. SATURDAY (PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS)
The Lancers (18-7) dropped a heartbreaking 53-50 decision to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Neshannock then lost to Steel Valley — 87-64 — in the third-place game and is the fourth-place team out of the district in Class 3A.
“Obviously, that was a tough pill to swallow,” Lancers coach John Corey said of the semifinal loss to OLSH. “The good thing is our guys have been very positive. There was a lot of heartbreak that night and a couple of days after.
“We were, as a staff, really pleased with how our practices have been since then. Our practices after the OLSH game, and the Steel Valley game, have been very upbeat. They’ve been very productive; very positive. It’s just a testament to these guys’ will to keep improving and getting better. We’ve been doing that since then.”
The Oilers (19-6) lost the District 10, Class 3A title tilt to Franklin, 55-39.
“We had the opportunity to watch five or six games,” Corey said of Oil City. “If you take a look at the stats, in a lot of ways, they kind of resemble us.
“Position-wise, they are a little bit bigger. We go 5-9, 6-0. They’re going 6-1, 6-2. They have a little more size than we do. They’re a good defensive team. Offensively, they spread the floor and they run some good motion stuff. It’s like looking at a version of us.”
Jake Hornbeck, a 6-1 senior guard, paces Oil City in scoring at 14.1 points a game.
“Hornbeck has run the point for them most of this season,” Corey said. “He’s a very athletic kid.”
Jack Glies, a 5-10 senior guard, paces the Lancers in scoring at 16.2 points a game, 407 total markers.
“All seven of our guys have been getting the bulk of the minutes. And, all of them have been playing well,” Corey said. “Jack is someone that we need to get going early in this game; he understands that. We will go as far as he takes us.
“Luciano DeLillo and Nate Rynd, I think the three of them have played tremendous. We’ll be expecting great efforts from them. We’re confident they’ll respond.”
Corey’s club will call on a familiar formula of success to advance to the next round.
“We need a great defensive effort,” Corey said. “We have to rebound well. Oil City does a really good job of attacking the offensive glass. We have to attack the glass.
“We need to try to get some easy buckets in transition. They’re a very good halfcourt defensive team.”
The winner moves on to meet the victor of the Brookville-Seton-La Salle contest on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
