Union High’s Maddox Thompson has been playing football since the age of six.
This season, the sophomore decided to try playing wide receiver for the first time and it has paid off for the Scotties.
Thompson helped the 10th-seeded Scotties capture an 18-16 victory against Rochester in their first time returning to the WPIAL semifinals since 1979.
“It was just huge for us. We needed it and I’m proud we got it,” Thompson said of the win. “We’re very happy and we’re going to work hard all week to try and get this win this week at Acrisure.”
Thompson grabbed the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter after a 13-yard pass from Braylon Thomas. He then captured Union’s second touchdown in the second quarter on a 23-yard toss from Thomas.
“The linemen did good. They executed. They did everything we did in practice and that’s pretty much it,” Thompson said of the touchdowns. “(Passing) definitely started off slow but we’ve been working at getting better with it. It’s definitely evolving.”
Thompson put defensive pressure on Rochester in its last play of the game on Union’s 26-yard line to allow Matthew Stanley to make an interception and end the game.
“I was unblocked. Coach made a good call and we just knew what we had to do so we all did it,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t just a one-man thing. It was all of us.”
“He’s played well for us all year on defense,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of Thompson. “He’s playing at outside backer, he blitzes, he drops into cover. He does a little bit of everything there.”
Union now advances to the WPIAL Class 1A championship to take on top-seeded Bishop Canevin at Acrisure Stadium at 11 a.m. Friday. This is the first time Union’s football program has played in a WPIAL championship since 1973.
Thompson said realization about heading the championships set in “when we were on the bus. We were celebrating,” he said, adding. “It was good seeing Coach happy.”
For his efforts, Thompson was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He’s definitely grown up throughout the year. He’s only a sophomore but he’s come up with some big plays in the last few weeks,” Niedbala said of Thompson. “Learning the position and moving forward, he’s done a good job.
“He’s a likeable kid. He likes to joke around, he likes to be loose and he likes to have fun. I think he lightens the mood up a lot both on and off the field.
A son of Laura Thompson and Darrel Horten, the sophomore also plays outside linebacker for Union and wanted to try out playing as a wide receiver after watching others play the position.
“I was working during the summer and I decided I wanted to try out at wide receiver,” Thompson said. “I liked it; trained at it. Just watching college games and all of that looks fun and motivated me.”
“We were trying to put guys in certain spots. He kind of fit that build of what we wanted,” Niedbala said. “He was good with it and that’s where he ended up. His hands are really good and he catches the ball really well. He has decent speed. He’s just learning the game there. He’s just evolving.”
Thompson believes summer also marked the beginning of the Scotties’ successful this season.
“How coach trained us and all of that and had us up early,” Thompson said. “It got us in a different mindset. That really helped us out.”
Thompson commented that the coaching staff and the team’s mentality are the biggest strengths heading into the WPIAL championship.
“We just need to make sure we come ready and stay focused on the main thing,” Thompson said. “We’ve got very good athletes and we all do our part in what we need to do. Along with the playbook that Coach gets us, it all works good together. Coach makes good calls and we’re just good athletes, again, it all just comes around.”
What makes a good wide receiver, according to Thompson?
“Being able to do everything, not just one thing,” he said. “Being versatile, block, route running, being able to catch, all of that.”
The sophomore said senior leadership is great this season.
“It’s very good. It’s definitely been getting better,” Thompson said. “Last year was good but I feel like it’s gotten really better. They take charge. They come to practice every day, they don’t miss a day of practice, they work hard and they help everyone on the team work hard too.”
Thompson praised Niedbala.
“He’s changed me so much as a person — on and off the field,” Thompson said. “I feel like he’s done that for the whole team for our mentalities and our game.”
The Scotties have an early kickoff time Friday and with that comes earlier practices and preparations to play against the Crusaders.
“It’s been good. He’s just preparing our brain because it’s a different time and we’re used to playing at 7 (p.m.) so 11 (a.m.) is a little different,” Thompson said. “I feel like we’ll be fine. It’s definitely good he’s doing that for us.”
Union is now the lowest-seeded team in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship.
“I feel like all year we were doubted. I feel like that’s a good thing that motivates us,” Thompson said on facing the No. 1 seed. “We like to prove people wrong and I think that’s a good motive for us.”
Thompson also plays basketball and baseball for Union. He says he wants to play football at the collegiate level but said he will wait for now and “let time do its thing.”
Thompson said his biggest influences in football have been his cousin Jackson Clark and his coaches.
What does it feel like for Thompson to be apart of Union football history?
“It’s a big deal for us. It feels great,” he said. “You’ve played this sport all your life and you’ve never felt nothing like this. It feels good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.