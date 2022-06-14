The Neshannock High baseball team has had injuries and setbacks from rulings affect their roster throughout the season. Now, even through all of those hurdles, the team is en route to Penn State University to compete in the PIAA Class 2A championship.
"We can date back into March where we lost one of our top pitchers," Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. "Josh Pallerino, who threw a no hitter against Serra Catholic, would have been in our top four rotation. He has back issues and did not play the entire year until the last week of the season. That started the whole injury-prone season."
It didn't stop there. Michael Altmyer suffered a torn UCL and was placed into the designated hitter spot.
Colten Shaffer had the designated hitter because of arm issues in the beginning of the year throwing Altmyer out.
"There's three injuries that all kind of tie in," Quahliero said. "Then you get into the situation, where to jump off, you lose statistically one of your best players in Andrew Frye due to the transfer rule.
"You throw Grant Melder in who was hitting .400 at the time into the four hole. Grant, unfortunate incident at the Burgettstown (WPIAL) semifinals district game gets hurt, slight tear in the ligaments so there's another injury."
Then, sickness caused Nate Rynd to miss the Riverside game for the state semifinals. Two days prior, Rynd's brother, Jake Rynd the designated hitter, was sick also.
"We're losing the middle of our lineup guys and pitchers," Quahliero said. "Frye's a pitcher, Pallerino's a pitcher, Colten Shaffer's a pitcher and Grant Melder's a pitcher. We lost four arms. That's hard to recover. I think it's a testament to the kids that come in here and played in 16 JV games and competed."
Neshannock's motto, "Next man up," has evolved from a simple slogan to a way of living for the team.
"It was a way of life," Quahliero said. "There was literally five or six times we had to say, 'Next man up.' Not just to say it but for the kids to come in, produce and execute and fill the space of the prospects who were out."
Quahliero took a brief retirement from coaching and then returned. The first thing on his agenda when returning was to create a tribe instead of the cliche family gimmick most teams hold.
"I'm not so sure we had that here in the last couple years where everyone was playing for one common goal. That happened this fall," Quahliero said. "It took 38 practices but we developed a team chemistry in which I called a tribe. I told them a tribe can not be broken. They have one common goal, they follow the leader. They did that. When one of our their tribe members were down they just stepped in there and they're unselfish. You got kids like Michael Altmyer who gets one at bat a game, who's carrying equipment."
Quahliero didn't name captains. He mixed it up every pregame meeting with the opposing team but always brought Altmyer with him because he thinks he's the epitome of what Neshannock culture should be.
Quahliero's son, J.A. Quahliero, has helped coach and build the tribe alongside his father this year.
"I was actually taken aback by the knowledge and the leadership that he took over in the dugout," Quahliero said of his son. "Being a first year guy who actually played with these kids last year, I didn't know how it was going to work. He calls all my bunt defenses, pickoffs, he moves the middle infielders every pitch. The reality is he wanted to stay close to the game as he recovered and went through the rehab with the ACL. He never loses focus, he doesn't change emotions."
Quahliero praised the rest of his coaches also.
"This has very little to do with me. I'm not just saying that," Quahliero said. "These guys are amazing. I have a major college coaching staff. I have two pitching coaches, I have an outfield coach, I have a catching coach, I got guys that take care of things. Our practices are so effective because of the fact that we're able to have everyone engaged. There's no one standing around because of the help I have."
