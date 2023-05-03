One New Castle High senior is helping her fellow softball teammate and friend in her battle with Chordoma. Morgan Piatt, a senior, has helped in not one, but two fundraisers for her friend Raequelle Young, a junior.
Chordoma is a slow growing cancer of tissue found inside the spine and the disease can happen anywhere from the skull to the tailbone. Young’s was found along the base of her skull.
On Jan. 12, Young underwent a 10-plus hour surgery to remove the tumor and may still have to receive radiation treatment.
Piatt talked about getting a T-shirt fundraiser going with the help of the Red Zone for Young.
“As a team we really did want to do something and no one knew what to do or took the lead,” Piatt said. “A lot of people that are in need of a fundraiser, they start with a T-shirt fundraiser. I got in contact with our previous coach Chucky Stone and asked if we could do the fundraiser through him. The Red Zone did the majority of the work after all of the initial ideas.”
Piatt spearheaded the T-shirt fundraiser for Young and even helped with the design of the shirts. After starting the T-shirt fundraiser, Piatt helped in creating a gofundme page for Young with a $10,000 goal.
As of now, the page has reached close to $6,000.
“A lot of people wanted to donate, but didn’t want to buy shirts. The shirts weren’t being shipped out, so, you could only buy them locally,” Piatt said. “We decided to start the gofundme page and got that out to different social media platforms.
“We mostly focused on Facebook because it was way easier to share it to people. A lot of the demographic we were reaching to was through Facebook. We also shared it to our New Castle school Instagram pages and we put it through our Snapchat and Instagram stories.”
The initial goal of the gofundme page wasn’t originally $10,000.
“Initially, we had it at $5,000 and it quickly surpassed that,” Piatt said. “We were asked to keep on increasing the goal. It’s great to look back and see how the New Castle community rallied around Raequelle.”
Piatt also participated in the King and Queen of Hearts fundraiser that happened in Feb. at New Castle. The fundraiser raised over $17,000 for Young.
“I participated in that. I guess the start of the other two fundraisers did spark the creation of the King and Queen of Hearts going to Raequelle,” Piatt said. “I’m going to guess probably at least 100 were involved in either the King of Queen of Hearts with sharing the post or spreading it around.”
Piatt commented about meeting Young and becoming friends.
“I met her in junior high when we played softball together and we played softball throughout the year in New Castle and we became really close friends because of it,” Piatt said. “She is very hard working and puts in extra effort to succeed in everything she does and never backs away from a challenge. I believe her having this unfortunate situation arise in her life...she used a lot of the skill she had in softball to get through it.
“To me, she is one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She truly does go out of her way to make sure you are okay and doing good in your life. She’s kindhearted and will do anything to make you feel like you’re wanted or seen.”
Donations to the Rally for Raequelle fundraiser can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rally-for-raequelle-fundraiser.
