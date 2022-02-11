+4 Brady recalled as humble as well as winner The NFL bid farewell to its winningest player when Tom Brady officially announced his retire…

The Super Bowl may be one of the world’s biggest events.

Football players, though, try to treat it like any other game, though.

Lawrence County natives Lance Nimmo and Nick Rapone experienced it for themselves. They knew what the event was all about on the outside, but also got a look at it — and all the events leading up to Super Sunday — on the inside. Nimmo earned a Super Bowl XXXIX ring in 2005 as a reserve offensive lineman with New England, while Rapone, Tampa Bay’s safeties coach, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last year when the Buccaneers beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

Both men are thankful to have experienced all of the hoopla and come away as champions.

“I am very grateful to have had that opportunity,” Nimmo said. “Very, very grateful.”

“I wish anybody who ever played the game or coached in the game could experience it,” Rapone added.

BUSINESS TRIP

For most teams, the Super Bowl hype is minimized as much as possible. Distractions are one thing coaches don’t like. That wasn’t a problem for the New England Patriots, who run a tight ship under head coach Bill Belichick.

“It all depends on who the head coach is and how they go about managing their team and how much freedom they get. For Belichick, we were not there for social gatherings and nights out on the town. Curfew was very early,” Nimmo said. “As you got later on in the week leading up to the game, there was no curfew because you weren’t leaving. You stayed in the hotel.

“When you get there, you get settled in and the hotel has a welcoming gathering for you. Belichick kept us under wraps all week. We had films and practice and went back to the hotel. The first days of the week, he allowed us to go out for dinner, but we had to be back around 8 p.m. As he said, it was a business trip.”

The Patriots arrived in Jacksonville a week before the Super Bowl so they could have time to settle in and maintain their regular schedule.

“The times and everything were the same for all our activities,” Nimmo said. “I think that’s important to anybody, no matter what job you’re in. People get into a routine. Some people, if they don’t have their regular coffee in the morning, they can’t function. Or, if some people don’t get their regular parking spot, they can’t function. So, having familiarity with a lot of stuff was nice. We had the same daily practice times we were used to and films afterward.

“I bought into the whole business trip thing. We really didn’t have an idea of how big it was down there. We were kept away from everything. We didn’t practice at a real fancy place. I think we practiced at a high school,” he continued. “They keep you secluded from the media and everything. There’s one media day and, after that, it’s all business.”

HOME SWEET HOME

The Buccaneers had the luxury of staying home for Super Bowl LV, which, coincidentally, was played at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. That meant no need to hop on a plane for another road trip.

“It was nice that we didn’t have to pick up and travel. We had been on a plane for three straight weeks. We had to go to Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay,” Rapone said.

Players and staff could sleep in their beds for most of the week.

“NFL rules only had us going into a hotel on the Saturday evening before the game. It was so normal. You were in your normal environment the entire week,” Rapone said. “Even so, you have to try to keep it as normal as possible. Last year, every interview was done through Zoom, It really was just like a normal week. We didn’t have media coming into the facility and we didn’t have any of the hoopla. Kansas City didn’t come in until Friday. It actually was pretty calm.”

But, did being at home as opposed to being secluded in a hotel allow any distractions to creep into the personnel?

“In the NFL, even with as much money as these guys make, the Holy Grail is a Super Bowl ring. They can never take that away from you,” Rapone said. “Once you get close and you say, ‘You know what, this can really happen,’ you don’t have to do anything with them. They are locked in because they have a chance to wear that ring and, for the rest of their lives, they can say they were the best of the best for one week.”

AUTOPILOT

During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, there isn’t too much teams want to do. It’s more about just refining what they’ve been doing.

“If you get that far, you’ve already found another gear. We were a Wild Card and we had just won three straight playoff games to get there,” Rapone said. “Really, the people that play in the Super Bowl are playing their best football at that time. So, it’s almost like they were on autopilot. You really don’t want to do anything different because what you’ve been doing has been successful.”

The Patriots, who were gunning for their third Super Bowl in four seasons, knew exactly what they needed to accomplish during the week.

“Practices were very light. We had pads on one time early in the week. It wasn’t like that was a huge slowdown. Once we got into December, practices really lightened up as well,” Nimmo said. “Early in the week, it was the same as always. As we got closer to the game, there was a sense of seriousness sinking in. For their third time being there in four years, the team wasn’t just happy to be there. They were there to win.

Story continues below video

“The magnitude of it all really set it when we took a bus for a walkthrough at the stadium and we saw just how much Super Bowl stuff was there,” he continued. “At that point, it was like, ‘Oh boy, this definitely has a different feel.’”

For Rapone, the idea of actually coaching in the Super Bowl sunk in as soon as the Buccaneers beat Green Bay to claim the NFC title.

“The morning of the NFC championship game, you’re saying to yourself, ‘We are four quarters away from playing in the Super Bowl,’” he reminisced. “It wasn’t until that final second ticked off that we were actually going to do it and you said, ‘You know what, we’re going to the Super Bowl!’ To me, that’s when it hits you. We had a lot of people who had never experienced a Super Bowl. After we beat Green Bay and we were flying home, people were excited and saying, “Wow! We’re going to play in the Super Bowl!’ Tom Brady stood up and said, ‘Hey we have another win to get before we can start celebrating.’”

GAME DAY

While the Super Bowl is one of the world’s biggest spectacles, coaches stress to their players to just stay within themselves and do what they do best.

“You have to stay in the present. That’s the key,” Rapone said. “You know the only way you can get that ring is if you do the things that got you there. You have to tackle, block, catch balls, knock balls down and play good, situational football. Once the game starts, it’s just a football game and you know what you have to do.”

Nimmo tried to take it all in once the Patriots hit the field.

“It was a whirlwind. It has been so long, but I can remember the crowd’s reaction when we came out,” he said. “It was halfway between a football and a concert crowd. A lot of people there were football fans, but a lot of people there have money that typical football fans don’t and the tickets cost so much. There were all these celebrities on the field at the game. It was crazy.

“I can remember how much longer the halftime was, too. The halftime of the Super Bowl is like twice as long as the halftime of a regular game. It got to be like, ‘Is this ever going to end?’ I remember Belichick telling us to get hydrated, get with our position coaches and stay stretched.

“I think the experience of that team, having been there so many times already, the moment wasn’t too big for them. Everything went off without a hitch.”

The Patriots were caught by surprise, though, when Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens came out and led Philadelphia with nine catches for 122 yards.

“Nobody knew he’d play because he had a broken foot, but he came out and was not guardable,” Nimmo said. “Nobody could believe it. That was amazing. He was doubtful/questionable all week and there he was out there doing warmups and then we just couldn’t guard him.”

CELEBRATION

When both their teams won, Nimmo and Rapone could breathe a sigh of relief.

“You’re on such an extended roll. We had played 16 games during the regular season and there were no preseason games last year. Once that final second came off for the Super Bowl, that was your 20th game,” Rapone said. “You kind of exhale and all of a sudden, get caught up in the euphoria. We were in our home stadium and everything went crazy. You could finally say to yourself, ‘My goodness. You’re a Super Bowl champ!’”

Once the clock ran out, Nimmo recalls being in what seemed like a blizzard.

“I can remember just how much confetti there was,” he said, “As soon as the game was over, cannons kept blowing confetti out everywhere. It was crazy. You couldn’t see.”

That’s when the business trip officially ended.

“As soon as we won, we were in the locker room celebrating and you’re just trying to get out of the shower as fast as you can and get back to the hotel,” he said. “Once we went back to the hotel, the Black Eyed Peas were there and performed for us. It was a lot of fun.

“A lot of guys didn’t even fly back with the team to New England. A lot of guys took their families to Orlando,” he continued. “There’s really no finale to the season when you win the Super Bowl. You were the champion and you know, in the summer time, you’re going to get a ring. That was the most surreal thing. The ring ceremony was at (team owner) Robert Kraft’s house. There were ice sculptures everywhere and celebrities all over the place, especially ones with ties to Boston, like Mark Wahlberg. It was really over the top. The presentation was unbelievable. It was just great.”

The Buccaneers celebrated in style. A few days after their Super Bowl win, they had a victory boat parade through the waters of Tampa. It was a special moment for Rapone, a New Castle High graduate, who earned his ring after more than 30 years as an assistant at the collegiate level before coming to the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17.

He completed his third season with the Buccaneers and coached Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, a former Pitt and Central Valley standout.

“The magnitude of winning a Super Bowl takes some time to sink in,” Rapone said. “And, then, four days later, we had the parade on the water with all the boats and our fans are everywhere. That’s when you can say, ‘My goodness, we did it!’”

Nimmo, a Laurel graduate, went on to star at West Virginia University. After the Super Bowl win, he signed with Tampa Bay, but retired before the 2005-06 season. He is a middle school math teacher in the Sharpsville Area School District. He and his wife, Megan, have four children and reside at the Nimmo family farmhouse in Slippery Rock Township. He’ll be watching as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

“I am a Joe Burrow fan. He’s awesome, but I don’t really care who wins,” Nimmo said. “I think (LA quarterback) Matt Stafford deserves to win after putting up with such filth in Detroit.

“But, to watch Joe Burrow go through what he’s going through after his injury, it’s nice to see. I just hope it’s a good game.”