The 2022-2023 college sports season may be over.
But, the New Castle News hasn’t quite closed the book on the season.
News sportswriter Cody W. Pattison is compiling a roundup of the spring sports student-athletes from around the county competing at the collegiate level. The roundup will appear next week.
If you have information on a college spring sports athlete, email the information to Pattison at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.