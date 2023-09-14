Levi Stuck is utilized on both sides of the football for Shenango High and helped his team capture a win on Friday.
The Wildcats defeated Riverside, 24-19, in an emotional nonsection home game. Stuck said it was a game he’ll, “always remember,” adding, “The team faced a bunch of adversity. We had a lot of younger kids step up. We came together as a team and we did it for those who went down.”
Among those who went down were Shenango’s starting quarterback Sam Patton at the beginning of the game and teammate Michael Egetoe was flown by helicopter from the game in the second quarter.
“The offensive side of the ball, I think that’s where our line stepped up the most,” Stuck said. “We tried to allow our second-string quarterback to step up, make plays and give him time in the pocket.”
For his efforts, Stuck was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He knows every position on the line for us,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said of Stuck. “At center, he does a great job and makes the calls. He has a high motor on defense. He plays defensive end for us and doesn’t really leave the field.
“We need him on both (sides of the football). He does a great job for both so we don’t want to lose him on either side.”
A son of Dave and Wendy Stuck, the six foot, 200-pound lineman has played on the gridiron since the third grade.
“I just grew up with a natural love for football...watching it and playing it,” Stuck said.
Stuck commented that the season has been going good so far for Shenango.
“I think we’re on a great track,” he said. “I think our line is really improving. We have some younger kids stepping up in the backup roles. We’re all working together and we’re a great crew when we’re together.”
With a new season comes changes, but Stuck said, “most of it’s the same for the linemen up front,” adding, “Our coaches are making it simpler and easier for us to block and just do our thing up front.”
Stuck is one of eight seniors on Shenango’s roster.
“We’re great. We work together well,” Stuck said of his fellow seniors. “We don’t have any issues between each other. We have a great bond; always have. We always played football together and we’re always together.
“Our communication, we all get along well so it’s easy. If one of us is unsure, we’re helping. We all know everybody else’s position. It’s great knowing everything up front.”
Graham commented on Stuck leading the offensive and defensive lines.
“He’s a senior and he’s been doing it for a couple of years. When you get to be a senior, you’re kind of thrown into that role of a leader,” Graham said. “He does very well and gets the team fired up. I’ve seen him a couple of times get excited out there after a big play. Good feet, good hands and a good nose for the ball.
“He does a great job. Levi is a good student. (He) enjoys teaching the younger kids when he has the opportunity. Hopefully the younger kids are absorbing that and build off of that for their career as well.”
Stuck said the only thing that needs improved on the line is being ready and prepared for any opponent.
“Our biggest strength is being able to communicate and know what we’re supposed to do and go out and execute,” Stuck said. “On defense, I think we’re good at getting off the ball. We’re strong up front.”
Stuck has more experience on the offensive side of the line.
“I’ve naturally always played offense more. It’s just been my thing growing up, but I’m loving defense this year too,” Stuck said. “I haven’t played it much in my past, but it’s just really fun to get out there and get after the ball carrier.”
Stuck also competes in track and field for Shenango. He said he would like to go to college, but is currently undecided on where.
Does Stuck have any individual goals for the 2023 gridiron season?
“Me? Individually? No,” Stuck said. “I’m more worried about this team and what we can do together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.