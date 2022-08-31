Two Lawrence County football standouts are still on National Football League rosters.
Geno Stone (Baltimore Ravens) and Malik Hooker (Dallas Cowboys), both New Castle High products, survived the final roster cuts. Teams had to trim their final rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday by the 4 p.m. deadline.
