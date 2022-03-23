Last weekend, Laurel Junior High had several wrestlers qualify for the Keystone State Championship.
Alyssa Stewart was the lone wrestler for Laurel to walk away with bronze. Stewart placed third in the 185-pound division.
She also placed third at the PJW Junior High Wrestling Tournament in Johnstown two weeks ago.
Braxton Carr (122), Dom Willis (140), Jack Miles (145), Maverick Whiting (155), Casey Wilson (250) also competed for Laurel at the Erie Insurance Arena.
New Castle had Kaylee Flowers, a member of Laurel’s Rogue Wrestling, place second at the state. Flowers competed in the 150-pound division.
Flowers wrestles under the New Castle and Union co-operative program.
Laurel Rogue Wrestling is a club team for girls from different schools in Lawrence County to participate and train alongside each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.