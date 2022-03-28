New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.