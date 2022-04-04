Union High’s Tyler Staub tossed a complete-game gem Monday.
Staub had a no-hitter broken up with one out in the seventh inning. It was the only hit he gave up in pitching the Scotties to a 9-0 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Avella.
Staub (1-0) walked two and struck out 15.
“Tyler was lights out today,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He set the tone early. He was working in, out, up, down; he was on.
“Tyler had everything working and was locating. He was throwing pretty hard. The curveball was building off the fastball.”
Staub also supplied two of the Scotties’ eight hits.
Rocco Galmarini garnered two hits and two RBIs for Union (1-0 section, 1-1 overall). Anthony Roper also recorded two hits for the Scotties. Mark Stanley drove in a pair of runs for the winners.
Avella is 0-1, 0-2.
Union scored three runs in the first, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Ellwood City 3,
New Brighton 1
The bats came through for the Wolverines in the sixth inning in a Section 1-3A home win over the Lions.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-0, 1-2) had zero hits through the first five innings. But, the Wolverines tallied all of their offense — three runs and four hits — in the sixth inning to pick up the victory.
Nick Magnifico went the distance to earn the victory. He allowed four hits and an unearned run with a walk and five strikeouts. Magnifico tossed just 76 pitches.
Magnifico also drove in two runs.
New Brighton (0-1, 1-4) scored its run in the third inning.
Riverside 5,
Neshannock 2
The Panthers scored three unearned runs in the fifth inning to capture a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.
Riverside (1-0, 4-0) led 2-0 prior to the fifth inning.
Colten Shaffer got Neshannock (2-1, 3-2) on the board in the last of the fifth with a solo homer. The Lancers added another tally in the sixth.
Neshannock left the bases loaded in the sixth when a strikeout ended the inning.
Sebastian Coiro took the loss. Coiro started and pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs — two earned — with four walks and three strikeouts.
The Lancers recorded six hits.
Riverside (1-0, 4-0) scored a run in the first, one in the third and three in the fifth.
Softball
Neshannock 18,
New Brighton 0
Katherine Nativio recorded four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Lady Lancers to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Gabby Quinn recorded three hits each for Neshannock (2-0, 2-0). Gabby Perod and Ronalyn Slagle both added a pair of hits. Perod posted three RBIs, while Aleena Frengel and Slagle knocked in two each.
Perod and Hunter Newman also swatted home runs. Their home runs were back-to-back shots in the second inning.
Addy Frye (2-0) started and pitched four innings to pick up the win. Frye allowed one hit and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
Abigale Measel pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Lady Lancers. She struck out all three batters she faced.
“This team is really working hard,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “It’s giving me a lot of options with the lineup.
“Our pitching is looking good. The hitters are seeing the ball really well.”
The Lady Lancers pounded out 18 hits.
Neshannock scored six runs in the second, two in the fourth and 10 more in the fifth.
Wilmington 16,
Slippery Rock 0
Ava Williamson was perfect in leading the Lady Greyhounds to a nonregion home win over the Lady Rockets.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Williamson (2-0), a freshman, tossed a perfect game to earn the win. She struck out seven.
Williamson added two RBIs on a two-run homer in the third inning.
“She was in the zone tonight,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She pitched very well; she was on.
“She had good location and real good movement. She was hitting her spots. She was relaxed.”
McKenna Bucker and Faith Jones recorded two hits each for Wilmington (3-0). Jones, a junior, added five RBIs, four of which coming on a second-inning grand slam. It was Jones’ fifth home run of the season.
“Faith Jones is seeing the ball really well,” Frank said. “She’s a disciplined hitter at the plate. I expected nothing less from her.
“She’s a consistent hitter; a student of the game.”
Ellery Phanco posted three RBIs on a three-run triple.
The Lady Greyhounds recorded 10 hits.
Wilmington scored four runs in the second, seven in the third and five in the fourth.
Mohawk 17,
Freedom 2
Aricka Young paced the Lady Warriors to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Young delivered three hits and five RBIs for Mohawk (1-1, 1-2). She belted a two-run homer in the second inning, and also added a triple.
“We had a big day from Aricka Young,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “She really propelled us to the section win.”
Madi Weisz had two hits, including a triple for the Lady Warriors. Gigi Cowher collected two hits and a pair of RBIs. Addy Stivers also had two hits.
Hannah Gallagher contributed three RBIs. for the winners.
Cowher (1-1) started and tossed four innings. She allowed two hits and two unearned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts.
“Cowher is a freshman and she’s throwing really well,” Pezzuolo said. “She’s getting a little bit stronger each day.”
The Lady Warriors notched 13 total hits.
Mohawk scored six runs in the first, three in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.
Freedom (0-3, 0-3) posted a run in the first and a marker in the third.
Montour 24,
New Castle 2
The Lady 'Canes recorded three total hits in a Section 3-4A home loss to the Lady Spartans.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Miley Anderson and Racquelle Young drove in one run each for New Castle (0-2, 0-2).
Morgan Piatt (0-2) started and suffered the loss. Piatt pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and 12 runs — 10 earned — with five walks and no strikeouts.
The Lady 'Canes scored a run in the third and and another in the fourth.
Montour (2-0, 4-1) tallied a marker in the first, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth.
