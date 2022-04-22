Union High’s Tyler Staub turned in a strong performance on the mound and at the plate late Wednesday night.
Staub tossed five strong innings and drove in a pair of runs to pace the Scotties to a 5-3 WPIAL Section 1-1A home baseball win over Rochester. The game was played at Neshannock.
Staub (3-0) started and picked up the win. He gave up four hits and two runs — one earned — with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
“Tyler was just Tyler (Wednesday),” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He goes out and competes. He’s our ace.
“Whenever he’s available, he’ll be the guy on the mound. We expect to win games when he’s on the mound.”
Rocco Galmarini earned his first save of the season. Galmarini worked the seventh, giving up two hits and an earned run with a walk and a strikeout.
The Scotties notched five total hits, including two by Mike Gunn.
“After the Neshannock game last week, we talked about refocusing,” Sanders said. “We were talking about our goals to get to Wild Things Park, winning a section championship. Taking care of our own business and not worry about other teams.
“We came out with great energy. Our guys were loud and ready to go. When we show up with energy like that, we’re tough to beat.”
Union scored two runs in the second and three in the fourth.
Rochester recorded a marker in the first and one more in the fifth.
Boys track
Spartans split
Laurel defeated Beaver Falls (88-57) and dropped an 80-69 decision to Riverside in a home meet Thursday.
Justin Johns (800, 1600, 3200 relay) won three events for the Spartans.
Girls track
Laurel wins one
The Lady Spartans knocked off Beaver Falls (89-72), but lost to Riverside (94-52) in a home meet.
Joselynn Fortuna won three events (high jump, long jump, triple jump) for Laurel.
Boys tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lancers lost all five matches to Mars in a 5-0 Section 2-2A loss at the Lakevue Racquet Club.
Neshannock is now 2-4 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Following are the results:
MARS 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Luke Raymundo (M) def. Sam Ball 6-0, 6-0.
2. Bruce Watson (M) def Michael Melaragno 6-0, 6-2.
3. Mars won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Lucas Crawford/Max Solich (M) def. Alex Frazier/Evan Hendry 6-3, 6-0.
2. Nolan Wojcikiewicz/Macalister Kasowski (M) def. Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath 6-3, 6-0.
