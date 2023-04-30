The future is here for Wilmington’s girls basketball team.
The Lady Greyhounds captured the District 10, Region 4 crown — their first since 1994 — and reached the district title game.
Sophomore Lia Krarup led the charge. She was named the region’s player of the year. Greenville’s Josie Lewis and Grace Cano, Sharpsville’s Chasie Fry and Grove City’s Delaney Callahan joined her on the all-region first team.
Krarup emerged as one of D-10’s top players. She averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 4.0 assists per game. Her 79 3-pointers led D-10 in all classifications. Already, she has racked up 872 career points.
“She has had a phenomenal career already at Wilmington. If she stays healthy, she’ll go down as one of Wilmington’s all-time great female players,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “She stepped up her game on each end of the floor. She was a ball hawk on defense. Offensively, she created opportunities and plays for the rest of the girls. Her ability to shoot the 3, handle the ball and get to the rim and score at every level was great. She’s the reason we had the season we did. Her tenacity on the floor propelled the team to get to levels we haven’t been to in many years.”
The Lady ’Hounds reached the D-10 title game, but dropped a 48-33 decision to Mercyhurst Prep. The team saw its season end at 21-5 with a 60-42 setback to OLSH in the PIAA first round.
“We’re losing Annalee Gardner and Maelee Whiting to graduation and that will hurt. They brought a lot of things that didn’t always show in the scorebook with their rebounding and defensive abilities,” Jeckavitch said. “Otherwise, we have a nice core coming back, but it’s still a young core. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores letter. I hope they will improve this offseason. We won’t be underdogs next season. We know the target is on our back and we’re excited for the opportunity to defend our region title and, hopefully, get a district title.”
Region 4
First Team
Lia Krarup (Wilmington), Soph.; Josie Lewis (Greenville), Sr.; Grace Cano (Greenville), Sr.; Chasie Fry (Sharpsville), Sr.; Delaney Callahan (Grove City), Sr.
Second Team
Piper Como (Grove City), Jr.; Anna Harpst (Greenville), Sr.; Kimora Roberts (Hickory), Soph.; Reese Schaller (Greenville), Sr.; Tori Kimpan (Sharpsville), Sr.
Player of the Year: Lia Krarup (Wilmington)
