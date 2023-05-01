Union’s boys captured a championship and challenged for another one.
The Scotties wrapped up the WPIAL Section 1-1A title and advanced to the WPIAL championship game for the second year in a row, but settled for silver after a setback to Imani Christian.
Senior point guard Matthew Stanley played a big role in the team’s elite play. The senior point guard earned section player of the year honors. Carlynton’s Jaiden McClure and Chase Jones, Western Beaver’s Levi Gray and Rochester’s Jerome Mullins joined him on the all-section team.
Stanley, a four-year starter, averaged a team-best 17.5 points per game. He added 29 3-pointers and converted 77.4 percent of his free throws (103 of 133). He became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,803 points.
“Being a point guard, he had the ball in his hand 95 percent of the time since his freshman year,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “He was our leader on the floor, offensively and defensively, and was our hardest worker also. All his hard work did pay off. What makes it nice, too, is he had good players around him, which was very helpful.”
The Scotties claimed the section title with a 9-1 mark. They defeated Aquinas Academy and Carlynton to reach the WPIAL title game. Imani Christian posted a 64-41 victory to claim gold. Union rebounded in the PIAA tournament and beat Kennedy Catholic, Cameron County and Carlynton to reach the semifinals. Imani Christian ended the team’s run at 25-4 with a 72-40 decision.
The team graduates nine seniors.
“This is one of the most successful groups coming out of Union in a long time. All of them were very fun to coach. This is a very special group. They are going to be missed,” Mark Stanley said. “The success they’ve had will be with them for their lifetime. Throughout the year, we had a lot of former players that played at Union from various decades come out to see this team play because they were fun to watch and a very unselfish group. That’s what makes it so great, when I see former players in the stands from the 1970s or early 80s. That really makes it special.”
Section 1-1A
First Team
Matthew Stanley (Union), Sr.; Jaiden McClure (Carlynton), Sr.; Chase Jones (Carlynton), Sr.; Levi Gray (Western Beaver), Sr.; Jerome Mullins (Rochester), Sr.
Player of the Year: Matthew Stanley (Union)
