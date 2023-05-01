The honors keep coming for Union High’s girls basketball team.
Coming off WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A championships, Lady Scots players Kelly Cleaver and Kylie Fruehstorfer earned some individual honors on the Section 1 all-star team. Cleaver was the section’s player of the year and Fruehstorfer joined her on the first team, along with Bishop Canevin’s Rachel Boehm and Ashley Lippold, Eden Christian’s Ella D’Ippolito and Aquinas Academy’s Ellie Junker.
“Any night, either one of those two could step it up for us. They played well on both ends of court. They played really good defense and excelled on the offensive end,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “As the year went on, the team became more and more confident those two would have big games for us and help us to win.”
Cleaver, a junior forward, averaged 15.6 points per game.
“The key with Kelly is that she can play any of the five positions for us. I have full confidence in her handling the ball,” Nogay said. “That poses a big problem for other teams. Are you going to put a guard or a big on her? She really created some mismatches for other teams. That worked to our benefit because she can play anywhere on the floor.”
Fruehstorfer, a sophomore guard, averaged 12.4 ppg for Union.
“I was confident she would give us everything she had and she did. One thing she does is she works and works and works. She is very determined to become a better player,” Nogay said. “She definitely became an all-around player for us. I think she grew, defensively. She played well offensively for us last year and this year, too. But, she became a complete player and complemented the rest of the lineup very well.”
The Lady Scots shared the section title with Bishop Canevin with a 9-1 record. They claimed the program’s first WPIAL title with a 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy. Union capped its season with 46-29 victory over Lourdes Regional in the state championship game. The Lady Scots (23-6) closed the year with a 17-game winning streak. They graduate four key seniors: Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Zoe Lepri and Kendall Preuhs.
“It is a great group of kids. We’re going to have a hard time letting these seniors go,” Nogay said. “I want them to enjoy this year – it was an unbelievable ride for us. Our team got better as the year went on and we really challenged the team with a tough nonleague schedule.
“It’s nice to have kids who can step up. At any time, anyone on the floor could step up for us. That happened throughout the year,” he continued. “Good teams need players to step up in big-time situations and I thought we had a lot of girls step us and help us win games.”
Section 1-1A
First Team
Kelly Cleaver (Union), Jr.; Kylie Fruehstorfer (Union), Soph.; Rachel Boehm (Bishop Canevin), Soph.; Ashley Lippold (Bishop Canevin), Sr.; Ella D’Ippolito (Eden Christian), Soph.; Ellie Junker (Aquinas Academy), Fr.
Player of the Year: Kelly Cleaver (Union)
