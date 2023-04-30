Grove City’s boys made an historic run this season.
Coached by Mohawk graduate Chris Kwolek, the Eagles claimed the District 10 Region 5 title. They went on the capture their first D-10 title since 1999 when they upended Hickory, 47-40, for the Class 4A crown.
Grove City’s Nathan Greer and Greenville’s Logan Lentz were named the region’s co-players of the year. Hickory’s Tyson Djakovich, Sharon’s Derek Douglas and Slippery Rock’s John Sabo joined them on the all-region first team as well.
Wilmington did not have any players named to the teams. The Greyhounds finished 0-9 in the region and 2-19 overall. Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack resigned at the end of the season and Nick Marmo was hired to replace him in that capacity.
REGION 5
FIRST TEAM
Derek Douglas (Sharon), Soph.; Logan Lentz (Greenville), Sr.; John Sabo (Slippery Rock), Sr.; Nathan Greer (Grove City), Soph.; Tyson Djakovich (Hickory), Sr.
Second Team
Brett Loughry (Grove City), Jr.; Aiden Enoch (Hickory), Sr.; Noah Philson (Greenville), Jr.; Gavin Lutz (Grove City), Jr.; Rylan Dye (Hickory), Jr.
Co-players of the Year: Logan Lentz (Greenville) and Nathan Greer (Grove City)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.