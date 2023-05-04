Three Lawrence County athletes stood out among the rest and received 2022-23 boys basketball All-State honors on Wednesday.
Union High’s Matthew Stanley was named Second Team All-State in Class 1A, Ellwood City Lincoln’s Joseph Roth received Second Team All-State in Class 3A and New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson was named Third Team All-State in Class 6A.
Stanley helped lead his team to a Section 1-1A title and WPIAL silver in his senior season at Union. The Scotties ended their season with an overall record of 25-4.
“It’s always nice. It’s a nice award for him,” Union coach Mark Stanley said of his son receiving all-state honors. “I kind of feel a lot of times those things are also a credit to his team because we were successful, moved on down and that’s how you get noticed. It’s a nice individual award, but I think he has his teammates to thank for it also.”
Matthew Stanley, and a majority of his teammates, had a late start to the basketball season due to competing for PIAA Class 1A gold in football. Union walked away with silver before finally hitting the hardwood.
“I think early on he hurt his ankle in the last couple of weeks of the (football) season and I think they all were sort of beat up. I think it took about a month before all of them were full go and at the top,” coach Stanley said. “Obviously, we lost Mark (Stanley) for most of the season. It definitely hindered us, but not in a bad way. Anytime you do something like they did in football, they have a sense of confidence. They just believe they’re going to win and this group has done that in any sport they played.”
Matthew Stanley produced a total of 510 points and averaged 17.5 points a game in his senior season. He ends his career at Union with a total of 1,803 points.
“I think anybody will tell you if you came into the gym and asked his teammates or other coaches that were coming in and watching — when your leader or best player is your hardest work — it makes things easier,” coach Stanley said. “He doesn’t take days off; plays hard all of the time. Offensively and defensively, he’s gritty. That’s something I think everybody says about Matthew. The effort he puts in...he just works hard. That’s in anything he does. That’s his mindset.”
The effort and determination Matthew Stanley put into his senior season, especially in a nonsection game against Shenango and in the WPIAL championship game, are what coach Stanley remembers the most.
“He came diving into the bench after a loose ball against Shenango and I was telling him not today. He plays so hard,” coach Stanley recalled. “We were down 20 (in the WPIAL championship) and he’s diving on the floor. Those are the things I remember. It didn’t matter what the score was, he’s going hard all of the time. Those are the things that stand out. Those are the things people will comment, ‘Man, he just never lets up.’”
Roth, a junior, was instrumental in giving the Wolverines an overall record of 15-8 for the 2022-23 season.
“I think it’s well deserved,” Ellwood City coach Scott Dibble said. “The kid works hard. He gives me 110 percent every day he gets out there. He understands the game and plays within the schemes we put in front of him. Making All-State Second Team is a pretty big accomplishment. I’m super happy for him. I know the whole community will be stoked for him as well.”
The junior broke 1,000 career points early on in the season and contributed a total of 601 points for the Wolverines. Roth averaged 30 points per game.
“He’s been gifted with size. He’s 6-5. That’s a big accomplishment, but it’s not just the size,” Dibble said. “The kid can handle the ball, he can shoot well, he’s a beast on the glass. Those offensive rebounds and putbacks, it’s a blessing for our team and it shows on his statistics.”
Roth was juggling competing on the hardwood and in swimming at the same time this season. Although Ellwood City came up short in grabbing a basketball championship, Roth secured state gold for the second year in a row in the 100-yard backstroke.
“The fact that he’s a two-sport athlete in the winter is remarkable,” Dibble said. “I don’t think people understand the effort and time it takes to do two sports in the same season and have the level of success that he has. That, to me, is probably the most impressive part.”
Luckily for Dibble, the standout junior will return to the hardwood for one more season. Roth will enter his senior season with 1,425 career points.
“Personally, for him, it’s a huge success. I think he put his name on the map out there for people to get to know him as a person, as a basketball player and as a swimmer,” Dibble said. “He’s stepped up and done it all. He’s a special player and fortunately for me I have the luxury of coaching him. Unfortunately, I think when goes on to college he’s going to for swimming. Next year might be his last hurrah. He wants to go out on a high and we’re going to do everything to get there. His senior year is going to be pretty special.”
Jonathan Anderson had an immense task in front of him in regards to leading his team after New Castle was bumped up to Class 6A. Anderson helped his team capture the Section 1-6A championship, WPIAL silver and an overall record of 24-4 in his senior year as a point guard.
“From my perspective, I thought he had an all-state year,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Anderson. “You win a section championship, get to the WPIAL final, the quarterfinals in states and average (16.9) points a game...he had to have a great year for us to have a good year and he did. He ran our team perfectly for 28 games. That’s why he’s all-state and a Section (1-6A) MVP. He earned it with his play and all of the coaches and sports writers recognize that.”
Anderson posted a total of 475 points for the Red Hurricane this season and ends his time at New Castle with over 900 career points and 495 career assists. After Anderson and New Castle took PIAA Class 5A silver last season, the ‘Canes entered the 6A classification for the 2022-23 season.
“Here he is. He’s the smallest guy on a small team playing 6A basketball where size and bodies are the staple. For us to be the number one seed and go 24-4, he had to be excellent in multiple areas,” Blundo said. “His play, his leadership, his effort, his off-court relationships with the players and the way he managed the team internally are all things a great point guard does. He did all of that.”
Anderson joins his older brother, Shawn Anderson, as one of New Castle’s eight All-State recipients.
Blundo said it’s hard to pick a standout moment from Anderson this season. Instead, Blundo said what is memorable was, “His body of work,” adding, “A body of work is much harder to achieve than a moment. He sustained it over a period of time. I’m proud of him for that. He had a big job this year as point guard and leader of this team. He met his job head on.”
