Union High’s Matthew Stanley dusted off the football helmet and pads at the beginning of the 2022 season and returned to action on the gridiron for the first time since the eighth grade.
Since returning to the gridiron, Stanley has been an instrumental player. Stanley helped secure a WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal victory against Laurel on Friday, 38-20, to punch Union’s ticket to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 1979.
“It was a great win for us especially after they beat us,” Stanley said. “To get redemption was pretty nice. They’re a great team and a Lawrence County rival but now we’re onto the next one.”
Stanley posted a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Spartans.
“My line, they just did a great job blocking for me,” Stanley said of the touchdown. “I kind of got ahead a little bit and they pushed me in. It was a great effort on their part.”
Stanley secured the victory in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard interception return touchdown and then forced a turnover after tackling Laurel’s Landon Smith with 3:57 left.
“I just saw the play. The defensive line got to the quarterback and I got my hands on them and I tipped it up. I just found the ball and ended up scoring,” Stanley said on the interception, adding, “I think defense isn’t just one person. It’s everybody on the field. Everyone did their role that game. Defense on Laurel was taking on blocks and everyone was just getting to the ball and doing our best to tackle Landon Smith.”
“It was a heck of play. He read it. He had the back and he was able to get his hand on it,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of Stanley’s interception. “It popped up and he made a great play. He kept his eye on it and then made a guy miss the score. It was a great play.”
For his efforts, Stanley was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He’s getting better every week, which is great for us. At the end of the day, he’s just a very good athlete,” Niedbala said of Stanley. “I’ve said this before, it doesn’t matter what sport he plays. If you’re a good athlete, things come back to you and he’s doing really well right now.”
Stanley said his fellow seniors and his brother, Mark Stanley, got him back into playing football.
“A lot of the seniors went out and this is just a great group of guys. A lot of new faces came out, too,” Stanley said. “Mark kept coming home and I just missed it. I talked to the coaches and they said, ‘It’s not too late.’ They gave me a shot and the team accepted me so I ended up coming out and liking it.”
Stanley also plays alongside his brother in basketball for Union.
“It’s great. We play about everything; we’re always competitive no matter what it is,” Stanley said. “It’s awesome to be his teammate in something other than basketball.”
Niedbala said the brother bond on a team helps.
“I think Mark wanted him to come out for a while,” Niedbala said. “I think he was pretty excited he came out this year.”
Matthew Stanley said transitioning back to playing football wasn’t too rough.
“For the first couple of weeks it was just getting the rust off,” Stanley said. “I got a couple hits. They were hitting me a little bit. There was stuff I had to get used to and soreness on the body. My teammates helped me a lot in getting adjusted and catching up to the plays real quick.”
Not only is it Stanley’s first year back but he joined with a first-year coach in Niedbala.
“He’s been great,” Stanley said of Niedbala. “He’s been helping us in everything. He’ll sit down and go through plays with us. He’s been leading us to where we are right now.”
A son of Mark and Beth Stanley, the senior talked about making history with Union returning to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 1979.
“I didn’t know it was that long,” Stanley said. “People were talking about it and stuff. It definitely feels great to get there and be back there again.”
Union’s biggest strength is the team dynamic, according to Stanley.
“Nobody cares who gets the stats or who scores the touchdowns,” he said. “We’re just happy for everyone and we’re playing as a team. I think that’s what has helped us along the way.”
Stanley commented, “Coming out and getting our job done in practice, being more fluent and better in practice to help us not cause so many mistakes on Friday,” can help improve the consistency of the Scotties.
Stanley is a jack of all trades for Union. He plays at wide receiver, middle linebacker and quarterback.
“Braylon (Thomas), he’s our workhorse back there. He’s our main offensive guy and sometimes they just need to give him a break,” Stanley said of playing the quarterback position. “They put either me or Mike (Gunn) in. I just try to run as hard as I can because our line blocks great and they just give me good opportunities to run the ball.”
If anyone has ever seen the Scotties play, they’ll know they always go for the two-point conversion after a touchdown.
“We just try to go for two because we think it could be an extra touchdown,” Stanley said. “If you score three touchdowns and get three two-point conversions that’s another touchdown in itself. That’s really the mindset behind it.”
Stanley praised the senior leadership.
“They’re just great people to be around and they just try to bring everyone together as a team,” Stanley said. “It’s not about one person, it’s about everybody and they do a great job of that.”
Niedbala commented about Stanley’s own leadership qualities.
“He’s a leader on the basketball court, he’s a leader in school, he’s a leader in the classroom,” Niedbala said. “It just kind of translates over here to the football team.”
Stanley doesn’t mind whatever position he plays as long as he can, “help the team win.”
Stanley said he may pick up another sport in the spring since he took up football again but as of now he only plays football and basketball. He is currently undecided on playing a sport at a collegiate level.
Niedbala talked about what Stanley has taught him.
“I would say his determination and his will and his fight...he’s a competitor,” Niedbala said. “I didn’t know how much of a competitor he was. He taught me that he competes at a very high level and not only when he competes at a high level he brings other people with him to that level.”
The Scotties will face Big Seven Conference rival and 14th-seeded Rochester in the WPIAL semifinals. Union defeated the Rams 6-0 the last time the teams battled on Oct. 7.
“We played them already in the season. They’re familiar with us and we’re familiar with them,” Stanley said of Rochester. “Section rivals. We know each other. It’s going to come down to a ball game and we’ll have to be on our ‘A’ game with them. We just got to play mistake free and not turn the ball over and play our game. That’s what we’re looking on doing going into this one.”
