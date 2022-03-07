The New Castle Area School Board had a swift vote to hire a new head coach for the school’s football program.
Stacy Robinson, a veteran football coach for Union and the school’s athletic director, was voted in unanimously by the school board Monday night.
The 9-0 vote was made after introductions. Marco Bulisco and Tracey Rankin were present via Facetime.
Robinson will replace Joe Cowart, who resigned back in January. Cowart held a record of 55-48 in his 10-year career.
Robinson’s career as a football coach for Union spans 25 years with a record of 84-153-1.
“I appreciate the backing of the school board, it’s important,” Robinson said. “Again, it’s almost a little bit head spinning. I coached at Union twenty-five years, played there and the only other job I’ve ever applied for was New Castle football. I was going to resign at Union. I was done after twenty-five years, I just hadn’t mustered up the courage to turn in my resignation letter. God orchestrates time and chance in your life and not in a million years did I think Coach Cowart was going to resign or that there would be an opening. So, I ventured out and here I stand right now.”
Robinson will have a five-year term starting in the 2022-23 school year with a salary of $11,198. Each year would see around a two percent increase in pay.
For the 2025-26 season, negotiations will resume concerning pay.
“Mr. Robinson’s reputation stands in front of him,” New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said. “We had a steering committee that consisted of two people who were in the football field either as a coach or player who made it outside of New Castle.”
The two-man steering committee consisted of New Castle natives John Latina and Geno Stone.
“We brought them (Latina and Stone) in for the interviews. Stacy and one other gentleman interviewed, Stacy had experience; he was everything we were looking for as far as football,” DeBlasio said. “What I was looking for was...a leader on the field, in school and home and in the community and I saw that in Stacy Robinson.”
Robinson commented that there are a few hires for his coaching staff in the works as of right now.
“We got to get moving on that,” Robinson said. “It’s one of the things we got to hit the ground running with. Get their paperwork in and get them approved but I think I can assemble a quality staff and I’m anxious to meet the kids.
“These kids are living in challenging times and I want to make sure football is an enjoyable part of their high school years because the world right now is perilous. I want to be a respite for them to come to football and enjoy themselves.”
Robinson stated his first duty is to meet the student athletes and introduce himself on Tuesday and work on assembling a staff and plan after. As of right now, Robinson still plans on working as Union’s athletic director.
“I’m still the athletic director at Union and we got (basketball) playoff games and going into spring we’ll have softball and playoff games and we expect both teams to be contenders,” Robinson said. “Union’s always going to have a place in our hearts. I grew up in New Castle, believe it or not, and my love for football developed going up to Taggart Stadium. I moved to Union in 1975 when I was twelve years old. The groundwork for football, that’s why everybody wanted to play for the Red Hurricane when I was young.”
