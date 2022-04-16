Neshannock High softball coach Jackie Lash has played the waiting game this year.
Patiently.
Lash and her coaching staff opened the first official practice for softball on March 7. However, only 12 of her 18 team members were available to participate.
Neleh Nogay, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay, Ali Giordano, Abby Measel and Gabby Quinn all were playing for Neshannock’s girls basketball team. The Lady Lancers’ basketball team, on March 7, was just coming off a WPIAL championship. Neshannock went on to win the PIAA basketball title on March 25. The first play date for softball also was March 25.
“I’m super happy and excited for those girls,” Lash said of her softball players that won district and state basketball gold. “That shows it’s tough to share athletes. We did what we can.
“I’m fortunate enough that I have a much larger roster this year. Having a bigger roster helped this year. We were patiently waiting to get the team back together. We had lots of practices without them.”
The Lady Lancers are 3-0 overall, all of which coming in WPIAL Section 4-2A action, and have outscored the opposition 45-1 in those contests.
How did Neshannock put together quality practices, you ask.
“Practices were pretty tough,” Lash said. “We didn’t even work on position players or put players into position until they returned. You kind of know who will go where.
“Neleh returning is your centerfielder. She also splits time with the track team. Katherine Nativio moved into that position for a bit. We truly didn’t do a lot of positioning until we got those girls back. It was hard to have a fielding practice and know who is going to be playing where.”
Patience continues to be a strong virtue for Lash in another area. The weather on a daily basis makes it difficult to not only play games, but practice.
The Lady Lancers have played just three games this year, and a half of another that was suspended. One of those completed games was played this week.
“I would say it has helped us catch up to get the girls together and form that bond,” Lash said. “Most of them already had that bond.
“We have a large group, 18 girls. They support each other. Seeing them all together again makes you relax as a coach. Everyone is willing to work with each other. Whether it’s playing catch, doing glove work. Everyone gets along. It’s a nice unit here. Because of the rain, most of the practices have been in the gym. We’ve done primarily a lot of hitting.”
TWO POWERHOUSES
Neshannock’s lone game this week was at three-time defending WPIAL champion Laurel. The Lady Spartans came in 4-0. The Lady Lancers dealt Laurel its first loss, 6-1.
“That’s a tough team to face,” Lash said. “I really feel the girls were relaxed. They were ready to play. They were happy to be able to play.
“I just think they were truly excited to play. We don’t put a lot of pressure on the girls. We like to see them smile and enjoy what they are doing. They had fun playing against Laurel. We were really seeing the ball well. I do think that the hitting will come along. We needed to strike first in that game.”
Hunter Newman delivered for the Lady Lancers in that game, going 4 for 4. She had a key three-run double to push Neshannock’s lead to 4-0.
“We talked about that, trying to win each inning,” Lash said. “We had a big moment there in the fifth inning.”
GOOD FORTUNE?
Five of the Lady Lancers’ games have been postponed by foul weather. A sixth one was suspended after four innings this week with Neshannock holding a 3-0 lead at Mohawk. A date has yet to be determined for the teams to resume the matchup.
“The postponements have helped somewhat,” Lash said. “Having only played two games before we played Laurel I was a little concerned.
“We haven’t really been able to put that full field together of position players. I just wasn’t sure how well that would turn out. Most of these girls are playing year-round with travel teams.”
Neshannock did practice twice on the school’s football field prior to playing Laurel, according to Lash.
“I have mixed feelings about the postponements,” she said. “That gave us more time in the gym seeing some live pitching; that was helpful to our girls.
“The other side of that is it’s tough to be at this point in the season and only have played 3 1/2 games. We’re unsure when that Mohawk game will be finished.”
KEEP IT GOING
Success can be contagious. So far, the softball team is finding similar dominance that the basketball team had.
“I definitely do think that winning natures carry over,” Lash said. “This is a phenomenal group of athletes.
“We’re a small school district. You only have so many female athletes. They have a winning nature. If they’re not working on their sport or their school work, they are working with a trainer. This group of girls have a drive.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Lash noted this is a fun team to coach.
“The fact that everybody comes to play,” she said. “It gives me a lot of options. Having a deep bench gives me a lot of options. I can definitely say that all 18 girls are working hard.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The Lady Lancers are averaging 15 runs a game and they are batting .440 collectively as a team.
“Hitting,” Lash said of what her team needs to work on. “It’s looking good so far. But, we have to be prepared for these bigger games. We have to be selective with our pitches. We’ll continue to work on our hitting.”
STOCK UP
Newman, a junior, is 5 for 6 at the plate this year, batting a team-best .833 among players that have at least five at-bats.
“Hunter Newman was a standout in that Laurel game,” Lash said. “She just performs well under pressure. She got on that court in that WPIAL championship game and made an impact. She does that on the softball field, too.
“Her softball IQ is very high. We can rely on her.”
Addy Frye is 3-0 for the Lady Lancers, with 32 strikeouts and one walk in 13 innings pitched. She has allowed just five hits.
“Addy Frye is a great presence in the circle,” Lash said. “She has good speed and accuracy. She’s averaging around 11 or 12 pitches per inning. That shows she did a great job out there.”
STARS OF TOMORROW
Lash also points to Frye, who is just a freshman, as an upcoming star for the program.
“She definitely is going to be a standout pitcher,” Lash said of Frye. “She has a beautiful swing; she’s going to make an impact.
“Gabby Quinn would be another. She swings with power.”
STARTING IT OFF
Neleh Nogay is the team’s lone senior. She has committed to play softball collegiately at NCAA Division I Fordham. Neleh Nogay is the team’s leadoff hitter. She has four plate appearances, reached base twice via walk and is still searching for her first hit. Neleh Nogay does have one RBI.
“My first year of coaching was her freshman year. She’s a good role model,” Lash said of Neleh Nogay. “If you look at her offensively, she’s a great heads-up base runner. She reads the field well.
“She just needs more reps. We’ll see her on base more often. She’ll lead us in stolen bases. She’s quick and smart. I have her out there and I’m comfortable. I know the girls look up to her, they really do. She has natural athletic ability. She works hard at everything she does.”
POWER SURGE
Five Neshannock players share the team lead in home runs with one apiece — Newman, Nativio, Gabby Perod, Aleena Frengel and Frye.
Nativio is batting .667 (6 for 9) with five RBIs.
“I’m really proud of Katherine,” Lash said. “She’s really worked hard. She’s really striving to achieve those goals.”
UP NEXT
Neshannock travels to District 10 member Wilmington (5-0) for a nonsection matchup at noon Saturday.
“It is a little county rivalry,” Lash said. “Some of the girls play on the same travel team together or play against each other. Most girls are familiar with each other. We are praying the rain holds off. I still consider us kind of young. Wilmington has good pitching.”
(NEXT WEEK: The News spotlights a track and field team.)
