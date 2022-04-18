District champs.
State champs.
That was the tale of the 2021 New Castle High baseball team. This year’s Red Hurricane team has work to do if it wants to defend last season’s championships.
“Last year was an amazing run for us,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “Overall, it was a fun season. They showed they could overcome adversity; they never put their heads down. That’s one thing I remember about last year’s team. They never let things bother them.
“This year, we have a bunch of players back. But we have some injuries that we had to deal with and we are still dealing with. It hurts us with leadership and defense.”
New Castle is sitting at 1-5 overall and 1-5 in WPIAL Section 2-4A action. The ‘Canes have completed half of their league play, with section doubleheaders against Quaker Valley (1-3, 2-4), Central Valley (1-3, 1-5) and Blackhawk (2-2, 4-2) remaining.
“We started off really slow this year,” Cook said. “We discussed things and what we need to do to make a run. I think we have a good plan.
“The three doubleheaders we have remaining, they aren’t easy. The section we are in is one of the toughest. Every team competes.”
The top four teams, plus ties that can’t be broken, will advance to the WPIAL playoffs. Though New Castle sits in last place in the section, the team is just 1 1/2 games out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the league. Ambridge (2-3, 3-4) holds that final position and the squads split.
“I’m very mellow about things,” Cook said. “There’s only so much we can do about it. I have full confidence in my players.
“They are great players to be around. They need to hear more that they can do it. I really believe things will turn around this week. I know they haven’t given up.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Time is becoming a factor for New Castle as the section play winds down. Section teams playing out of town could be a focus for the ‘Canes in the coming weeks.
“We’re watching our own scoreboard. Trying to get that win,” Cook said. “When the game is over, you’re waiting to see those scores posted; see who can help you.”
Last year, New Castle finished 7-5 in the section, good for third place, and 18-9 overall.
“We won it all last year, but we didn’t have the greatest record,” Cook said. “Once you get to the playoffs, it’s a clean slate. Anything can happen. That’s the goal. We’re not going to win the section, and we know that. It’s difficult, but there’s only so much you can do.”
WEATHER PROBLEMS
Rain has wreaked havoc on all of the baseball and softball teams around the region this year. New Castle has yet to get a nonsection game in, or much playing time on its home field.
“I’m convinced Mother Nature doesn’t like baseball,” Cook said. “It’s been really rough. We practiced for the first time on Flaherty Field on Good Friday. We’ve played just two games there so far.
“We’ve been on our home field three times all year. We’ve either been practicing at Taggart Stadium or in the indoor facility. It’s different than being on the diamond.”
PITCHING ROTATION
Dante Micaletti and Isaiah Boice are key starting pitchers for the ‘Canes. Micaletti has a 5.38 earned run average with 16 strikeouts, while Boice owns a 3.87 ERA.
“Dante is a horse for us on the mound. He has a great arm,” Cook said. “His velocity is great. Dante is one of those players that pitching isn’t his forte, but he’s making it out to be.
“This is Isaiah’s first year out with us. He played a lot of ball in the summer. Isaiah focused a lot of time on basketball, but he’s done an outstanding job for us. He’s a competitor and he knows what he’s doing.”
Micaletti is a shortstop when he’s not on the hill and Boice is stationed in the outfield when he’s not delivering on the mound.
Cook also mentioned Josh Work, who is a utility player, and middle infielder Dom Fornataro, as other options the team has at pitching.
“Jeremy Hunt will play a key role this week,” Cook said. “Not having Anthony Miller (at pitcher) this year really hurt us. But, there’s nothing you can do about that right now. I’m happy with the guys that are stepping up.
“Dom has a live arm. He’s excellent on the mound.”
TOP HITTERS
Miller, a Notre Dame recruit and designated hitter, paces New Castle in batting at .467. Micaletti is next at .375.
“Anthony can spray the ball around,” Cook said. “He can go to the opposite field and he can pull the ball. He’s a guy that when they back up, he will bunt. He is a highly intelligent baseball player.”
Micaletti leads the section in stolen bases, swiping all eight of his attempts. He has an on-base percentage of .545.
Miller leads the team in RBIs with five and Micaletti has four.
Cook and his team boasts confidence despite the 1-5 record.
“Dom Fornataro has an extremely powerful bat," Cook said. “Nicky Rodgers has a powerful bat. Austin Kelly has a high on-base percentage (.400).
“These are guys that are leaders. They are veterans. I just feel you will see that this week.”
WHAT’S WORKING
A strong sign for New Castle is that nobody is hanging their heads after a slow start.
“Attitude. We preach our attitude a lot,” Cook said. “At New Castle, we expect our kids to have that. We have confidence and a great attitude.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The ‘Canes left the bases loaded twice in a pair of losses to Montour (11-1, 9-2) last week.
“Leaving guys on base in key situations,” Cook said. “You have to overcome the adversity.
“We leave guys on base. We have to eliminate that.”
STOCK UP
Cook mentioned Miller, Fornataro, Micaletti, Rodgers, Malik Jefferson, Work, Boice, Damarian Young and DaJaun Young as players that are faring well for New Castle.
“Rodgers is an animal behind the plate,” Cook said. “Teams are afraid to run on him.
“Malik Jefferson has stepped up in his role. Boice’s baseball IQ is up there. It’s nice having him on the team. Damarian Young and DaJaun Young are both really athletic and great guys to be around and hard working. Mike Wells, also. Mike will probably play the DH role eventually. Every player is important.”
INJURIES
Miller had surgery on his labrum.
“He got his shoulder cleaned out,” Cook said. “He should be back defensively on April 22nd. He’s been DH’ing all year.
“Dom Fornataro’s arm has been bothering him a little bit, too. He’s played every game, but he hasn’t been able to pitch.”
UP NEXT
New Castle visits Quaker Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“I know they’re good,” said of the Quakers. “I’ve done my scouting on them. We’ll have our work cut out.
“Their record doesn’t show it. But, I know them. I know how good they really are. It’s important for us to sweep this series. I think we have a good game plan to do that.”
