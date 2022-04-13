The Wilmington High softball team roared back for a victory Tuesday.

The Lady Greyhounds scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 5-4 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Ms. Reds.

“It was a team effort,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We were caught off guard. We were hitting the ball. Everything was hit at them, though.

“We were struggling. The girls were making adjustments. In the seventh inning, we brought them together and said it’s go time. Let’s wake up. Let’s get the bats hot and let’s get going. They didn’t quit.”

Malia Baney led off the seventh inning for the Lady Greyhounds (3-0 region, 4-0 overall) with a home run to trim the West Middlesex lead to 4-3.

Wilmington’s Ava Williamson singled and Kara Deal followed with a single to put runners on first and third. Deal stole second to put runners at second and third. McKenna Bucker then singled to score a run, and the winning run scored when the pitcher dropped the ball in the circle. The Ms. Reds (2-1, 2-1) didn’t record an out in the seventh.

The Lady Greyhounds recorded six hits, two of which came off Bucker’s bat.

Paije Peterson posted a solo homer in the fourth inning for the winners.

Williamson (3-0) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed six hits and four runs — two earned — with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Wilmington scored a run in the second, one in the fourth and three in the seventh.

West Middlesex plated two tallies in the second and two in the sixth.

New Castle 13,

Ambridge 0

The Lady ‘Canes cruised to a Section 3-4A home win over the Lady Bridgers.

The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.

New Castle (1-2, 1-2) tallied eight hits. Jonalyn Wharry notched two hits for the Lady ‘Canes.

Miley Anderson and Neena Flora both posted a triple and three RBIs for New Castle. Olivia Hood and Morgan Piatt knocked in two runs each for the winners.

Juliana Evans tripled for New Castle.

Piatt (1-2) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

New Castle scored four runs in the first, five in the third and four more in the fourth.

Baseball

Montour 11,

New Castle 1

The Red Hurricane dropped a Section 2-4A road matchup to the Spartans at Burkett Field.

The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.

New Castle (1-4, 1-4) collected two hits.

Dante Micaletti (0-3) started and took the loss. Micaletti worked four-plus innings, giving up four hits and six runs — five earned — with five walks and three strikeouts.

New Castle scored its run in the sixth inning.

Montour (5-0, 7-1) tallied one run in the first, one in the third, four in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

New Brighton 1,

Mohawk 0

The Lions plated the game’s lone marker in the bottom of the sixth in a Section 1-3A home win over the Warriors.

Mohawk (1-2, 4-2) mustered five total hits.

Marc Conti went all six innings in taking the loss. Conti gave up three hits and an earned run with two walks and four strikeouts.

New Brighton is now 2-1, 3-4.

Wilmington 10,

Lakeview 5

Garrett Heller registered three hits and four RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Sailors.

Wilmington (2-0, 4-0) posted nine total hits.

Isaac Schleich plated three markers for the Greyhounds and Dom Serafino contributed a pair of hits.

Rocky Serafino (2-0) relieved and picked up the win. Rocky Serafino tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run — earned — with five walks and six strikeouts.

The Greyhounds scored five runs in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Lakeview plated three markers in the third, one in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Boys tennis

Ellwood City tops Neshannock

The Wolverines captured a 3-2 Section 2-2A win over the Lancers at Pearson Park.

Grady Smith (No. 2) won at No. 2 singles for Ellwood City. The Wolverines’ doubles tandem of Ayden Frisk/Hunter Rock (No. 2) also prevailed.

Ellwood City’s third win came by way of forfeit at No. 3 singles.

Sam Ball (No. 1) singles, along with Bain McGann/Evan Hendry (No. 1 doubles) picked up victories for Neshannock.

Following are the results:

ELLWOOD CITY 3,

NESHANNOCK 2

SINGLES

1. Sam Ball (N) def. Mitchell Covert 6-2, 6-2.

2. Grady Smith (EC) def. Michael Melarango 6-2, 6-4.

3. Ellwood City won by forfeit.

DOUBLES

1. Bain McGann/Evan Hendry (N) def. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom 6-4, 6-1.

2. Ayden Frisk/Hunter Rock (EC) def. Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath 7-5, 6-3.

Track and field results RESULTS

Boys track

New Castle wins two

The Red Hurricane rolled to a 116-32 decision over Central Valley and a 135-14 verdict over Avonworth at Taggart Stadium.

New Castle is 4-0 in Section 8-3A and 6-0 overall.

Wilmington falls

The Greyhounds dropped an 83-66 home decision to Mercer.

Neshannock drops pair

The Lancers lost to Beaver Falls (70-61) and Ellwood City (92-49) in a home meet.

Girls track

Lady ‘Canes sweep foes

New Castle defeated Central Valley (100-41) and Avonworth (104-42) at Taggart Stadium.

Maria Owens (high jump, long jump, triple jump, 400 relay) won four events for the Lady ‘Canes.

Lady Greyhounds prevail

Lindsey Martineau won four events to pace Wilmington to an 88-57 home decision over Mercer.

Martineau claimed the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

Neshannock wins two

The Lady Lancers knocked off Beaver Falls (87-42) and Ellwood City (89-40) in a home meet.

Adrianna Arnold (shot put, discus, javelin) won three events to pace Neshannock.

Mohawk falls to Riverside

The Lady Warriors dropped a 76-74 home decision to the Lady Panthers.

Natalie Lape (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) won four events for Mohawk.

No information was provided for Mohawk’s boys meet.