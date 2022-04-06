Neshannock’s Sam Ball and Michael Melaragno participated in the WPIAL Section 2-2A Singles Tournament, which was held at Brady’s Run.
Ball, the Lancers’ No. 1 singles player, earned the tournament’s No. 7 seed. In the round of 16, Ball was defeated by Beaver’s No. 2 singles player, Grady Johnson. 10-4.
Melaragno, Neshannock’s No. 2 singles player, lost to Beaver Falls’ No. 1 competitor Nate Toney in a preliminary-round match, 10-8.
The top 4 finishers advance to the WPIAL Singles Championships next week, at Bethel Park.
“I thought the boys played and competed very well during the tournament,” Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “The competition really brought the best out in both of them. This experience should help during our final few weeks of match play.”
Baseball
WILMINGTON 10, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 0
The Greyhounds swept Kennedy Catholic, ending the game in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Garrett Heller produced three RBIs while Rocky Serafino had two of his own.
Isaac Schleich (1-0) grabbed the win. He gave up one hit and two walks and threw five strikeouts in three innings.
Wilmington drove in one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and solo tallies in the fourth and fifth.
HOPEWELL 5, MOHAWK 3
The Warriors fell to Hopewell in a WPIAL Section 1-3A game.
Lucas Cummings took the loss. He surrendered two hits and one earned run. Brady Harman pitched the first five innings and gave up one run, seven hits and struck out six batters.
Hopewell outhit Mohawk, 12-9.
Hopewell knocked in one run in the second inning and the final four in the seventh.
Mohawk delivered two runs in the third inning and one more in the sixth.
Softball
MOHAWK 3, RIVERSIDE 2
The Lady Warriors pulled away with a WPIAL Section 4-2A victory over Riverside after a walk-off in the eighth inning.
Gigi Cowher (2-1) went the distance giving up two walks, two runs — all earned — five hits and made 13 strikeouts.
“Gigi Cowher pitched one heck of a game for us,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “For a freshman, she pitched one heck of game. Gigi Cowher got the walk-off for Aricka Young. It was playoff atmosphere out there tonight.”
Young had two RBIs.
“Aricka Young, she’s been our spark plug since the beginning of the season,” Pezzuolo said.
“She gets it done in clutch moments.”
Riverside struck first with one run in the first inning and had the other tally in the seventh.
Mohawk brought in two runs in the sixth and the final one in the eighth.
ELLWOOD CITY 8, UNION 7
The Lady Wolverines held on for a nonsection victory over the Lady Scots.
Mia Preuhs pitched the last five innings for Union. She gave up one hit, walking five and striking out 12.
“We definitely should have won that game, but things happen,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “We as a 1A school stood toe to toe with last year’s 3A WPIAL runners up.”
Tori May had two RBIs. Mallory Gorgacz knocked one out of the park to drive home two runs.
Ellwood City scored two runs in the first and second inning, one in the third, two more in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Union posted two runs in the second inning, one in the third, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.