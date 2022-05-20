PITTSBURGH — All it took was one inning to shatter the Laurel High baseball team’s chances at WPIAL gold on Thursday.
Serra Catholic was able to get a huge lead in the bottom of the third inning after scoring eight runs against the Spartans in posting a 13-3 WPIAL Class 2A win in the quarterfinals at Shaler High’s Matulevic Field.
The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
“One inning. The wheels fall off in one inning,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “Take away that one inning, it’s a three two ball game. (Serra Catholic) are a very good team and they took advantage of two mistakes we made. They tried giving us an out on the bunt and we did not take it and they made us pay.”
Last year, Laurel was defeated in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals by Serra Catholic, 1-0.
“It’s been a roadblock for us,” DiGennaro said. “There’s always that team but we’ll meet them again. We’ll meet them again, keep getting better and look for the next time we can meet up.”
Laurel had eight hits and three errors in the game.
“It was a big inning,” Serra Catholic coach Brian Dzurenda said. “Zach Karp did a great job. Kept them off balance with his curveballs and changeups. I thought we had a real good chance to have a big inning against their pitcher who was a little bit wild from my scouting report on him.”
Cameron Caldararo took the loss. He pitched two innings and surrendered one hit, four runs and had four walks and four strikeouts.
Caldararo was relieved by Michael Pasquarello after relinquishing the Eagles’ first four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
“Cameron’s been a closer all year for us,” DiGennaro said. “He got put into a tough situation today. He was willing to go as long as he could. He just fatigued a little bit in the third inning. My hat’s off to Cam, he’s a true competitor.”
Logan Ayres tried to keep Laurel alive after plating two runs in the top of the sixth inning and then going home after a wild pitch to make the score 9-3.
“There’s no quit in this team,” DiGennaro said.”They battled from start to finish. Another hit or two and we’re right back into that game at nine to seven.”
The Spartans’ roster will lose eight seniors: Ayres, Caldararo, Pasquarello, Gage Basinger, Jacob Colich, Kobe DeRosa, Joshua Gibson and Luke McCoy.
“Seniors’ last hoorah. It’s always sad to say goodbye on that last day,” DiGennaro said. “Their new chapter begins tomorrow in life. I hope that they keep competing. I’m confident they will keep competing whatever it is in life and be able to handle adversity that’s thrown their way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.