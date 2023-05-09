New Castle High graduate Ryenn Micaletti climbed to the top of the coaching ranks Monday.
Micaletti, who served as women’s basketball associate head coach at NCAA Division I St. Louis University, was hired as the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball coach. It marks her first job as head coach.
Micaletti brings 12 years of coaching experience to The Lady Rock, including the last seven years at the NCAA Division I level. She is the 17th head coach in SRU women’s basketball history.
In addition to serving as women’s basketball associate head coach at St. Louis University, she also was the recruiting coordinator there.
“I am absolutely convinced we have hired the right person to bring a championship culture to Slippery Rock University women’s basketball,” Slippery Rock University Director of Athletics Roberta Page said in a statement issued by the university. “I am excited about the energy and experience Ryenn brings. Her passion and enthusiasm for helping young women develop on and off the court and her extensive coaching success made her an ideal candidate to lead our program into the future.”
The Lady Billikens won their first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history in March.
“I want to thank Dr. Page and Dr. Wilmes for their leadership, support and believing in me and my vision for Slippery Rock women’s basketball,” Micaletti said in a statement issued by the university. “I have known for a long time how special it is to have an opportunity to coach at The Rock. I am ecstatic to be back home in the area where I grew up and to represent Rock women’s basketball. This is an amazing institution that competes in one of the best Division II conferences in the nation. I am looking forward to getting to work with this administration and these young women in our pursuit of building a championship program on and off the court.”
Micaletti started her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Point Park University from 2011-2013, helping the Lady Pioneers make consecutive trips to the NAIA Division II National Tournament, while setting records for wins in both seasons.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is no stranger to Micaletti. She played collegiately for four years at Seton Hill, graduating in 2011 with a degree in history with a certification in secondary education after guiding the Lady Griffins to a 45-16 record with an NCAA Tournament appearance in her final two seasons.
Micaletti spent one season as an assistant coach at Indiana University (Pa.) before being hired by former SRU head coach Bobby McGraw as an assistant coach at Slippery Rock in 2014.
She spent two years as an assistant at SRU under McGraw from 2014-16.
Micaletti spent two years at Slippery Rock before going to the U.S. Naval Academy as an assistant coach. She worked at Navy from 2016-20, helping the Lady Middies to back-to-back Patriot League runner-up honors and two appearances in the Women’s NIT.
Micaletti left for Longwood University in 2020, earning the title of associate head coach. Longwood forged a 36-19 overall record in two seasons.
St. Louis University hired Micaletti, where she served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
McGraw passed away unexpectedly last summer and Slippery Rock University hired Chenara Wilson as acting coach. The Lady Rock compiled a 15-13 overall record in 2022-2023.
“I would also like to take this time to acknowledge the late Bobby McGraw,” Micaletti said in a statement issued by the university. “His love and belief in me has been a thread throughout my entire career, bringing me full circle to this very moment.”
Wilson will return to the position of assistant coach and remains under contract at SRU.
“I would like to thank Chenara for serving as the acting head coach this season,” Page said in a statement issued by the university. “She stepped up during an incredibly difficult time for this program and I appreciate her effort in guiding us through this year.”
Micaletti will officially begin her head coaching duties at Slippery Rock on Friday.
