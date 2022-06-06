Six teams from around Lawrence County are in pursuit of a state championship on the diamond.
Three baseball teams — Union, Mohawk and Neshannock — along with three softball squads — Union, Neshannock and Laurel — are bidding for a commonwealth crown. All six teams take the field Monday.
The Union High baseball team, along with the Union and Neshannock softball teams, enter the PIAA playoffs as WPIAL champions.
The Scotties’ baseball team (12-4) will play District 9 runner-up Clarion-Limestone (11-6) at 4 p.m. at Neshannock in a Class 1A clash.
Mohawk (16-5), the WPIAL baseball runner-up in Class 3A, will travel to Central Martinsburg (23-0) at 4 p.m. The Warriors have to trek nearly three hours one way to battle the District 6 champion Dragons.
Neshannock (17-7) will tangle with District 10 champion West Middlesex (16-6) at 4:30 p.m. at Slippery Rock University in a Class 2A tilt. The WPIAL runner-up Lancers own a 6-5 home win over the Big Reds in late April.
Union (20-3) won its first WPIAL Class 1A softball championship last week, dethroning five-time defending champ West Greene. The Lady Scots match up against District 5 runner-up Shade (15-4) at noon at Neshannock.
Neshannock (22-0) breezed to the WPIAL Class 2A championship last week, 9-1, over Frazier. The Lady Lancers play at home against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-5) at 2 p.m. The Lady Chargers are the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season.
Laurel (17-4), the third-place representative out of the WPIAL in Class 2A, battles District 10 champion Reynolds (19-3) at 3 p.m. at Allegheny College.
Neshannock and Laurel could meet for a fourth time, provided both teams advance to the state semifinals on June 13. The Lady Lancers own 6-1, 8-5 and 1-0 victories over the Lady Spartans. The last two games went extra innings.
Monday’s baseball and softball winners will compete Thursday at times and sites to be determined.
The PIAA baseball and softball championship games will be held June 16 and June 17 at Penn State University.
The baseball games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The softball games will be played at Beard Field.
