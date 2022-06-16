The final game of a season is bittersweet for some more than others. For Aaralyn and Neleh Nogay, their last softball game they will compete in together is the PIAA Class 2A championship.
Neleh Nogay graduated this year and will continue playing softball at the collegiate level at Fordham University in the fall. The younger Nogay will be a senior next year at Neshannock.
“This marks the end of my high school career,” the older Nogay said. “I know graduation was a big deal and everything but it still doesn’t feel real because I’m still playing. This will be a big change.”
“I feel incredibly lucky to be playing as many games with her as we could,” the younger Nogay said. “We went to the last place possible that we could. It’s really sad, especially knowing it’s the last sport with her that I have.”
The Nogay sisters are luckier than most.
In late March, they captured state gold in the PIAA Class 2A basketball championship at Hershey. Now, they’re about to travel to Penn State University to compete for another state title.
“It’s amazing. It’s more than I thought that we could ever do,” the older Nogay said. “It’s a great senior season.”
“It’s insane,” the younger Nogay said. “I’m so proud of both of our teams.”
There’s a new element added to this state championship as opposed to the basketball championship. Instead of two Nogays out on the field, there will be three.
Neshannock’s third base coach, Don Nogay, is the father of the two sisters and he will be on the diamond rather than in the crowd this time around.
“It’s wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Nogay said. “Especially watching Neleh’s last game as a high school athlete. When you start, these guys when they’re really small, you can only dream of something like this. Especially the possibility of two state medals, the possibility of gold in one year is tremendous.
“It’s a lot more nerve racking when you’re not a coach. At least I can be apart of it if they win, being on the sideline here. It makes it so much more special to be coaching them rather than watching them from the stands.”
The younger Nogay commented that she likes having her father there as a coach and likes the pressure that it adds and said he knows what’s best for them.
“He’s coached me since I was really little,” the older Nogay said. “I’m always used to having him there. He’s a main support system of mine. Whenever I get down he knows how to help me out of it and how to help me refocus.”
Is there a difference between one trip to compete for a state gold compared to the other? The sisters commented on if there was something that stood out.
“I think, to be honest, I don’t think there’s much different,” the younger Nogay said. “I think we as a softball team might be a little bit closer than our basketball team was. Obviously, our dad’s on the field with us. I think it makes it a ton more special for him to be there.”
The Nogay sisters final chapter is set to conclude on Friday at Beard Field.
“Last time, we knew that it wasn’t the end,” the older Nogay said. “We still had track together and softball. This is the final, final game. It’s crazy.”
Golden girls
The Nogay sisters are two of six softball players on the Lady Lancers’ roster that won state gold in the Class 2A basketball championship this year. The other four are Hunter Newman, Ali Giordano, Abby Measel and Gabby Quinn.
Those six Lady Lancers are no strangers to championship gold. However, there are some other fresh faces that never made it to the big dance.
Addy Frye, a freshman with a 20-0 record in the circle, joined the Lady Lancers after transferring from Sharpsville. The undefeated pitcher qualified to compete under the Neshannock banner because of her grade while her older brother, Andrew Frye, can not compete under the PIAA transfer rule.
“It feels great. It’s a little nerve racking I guess because I’ve never been there before,” Frye said. “No one in my family has ever been there before either, except Andrew this year, but it’s just a lot different than I expected it to be.
“I think I just have to play it like it’s another game. If I get too tense I’ll overpitch, I’ll not be disciplined at the plate and I just won’t play my game. I think it will be a lot more helpful that they’ve already experienced it. They know what to expect.”
